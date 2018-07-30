Getty Images

Watch: Creamer's Happy Gilmore swing needs work

By Grill Room TeamJuly 30, 2018, 12:22 am

Before the start of the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open, the pros had some fun and tried to hit a drive like Happy Gilmore. When it was Paula Creamer's turn, the Pink Panther, uh, had some issues.

To be fair, Creamer wasn't the only player who had some trouble hitting the ball like Happy.

After Further Review: Advantage DJ for POY

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 29, 2018, 11:56 pm

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the race for PGA Tour Player of the Year ...

There’s less than two months left in the PGA Tour season, and the Player of the Year race is far from settled.

Justin Thomas and Justin Rose could make things interesting, but entering August it’s a battle between three-time winners Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson.

Comparing resumes is difficult: Among his three wins Watson has a World Golf Championship and a title at Riviera (one of the strongest regular-season fields) but he hasn’t factored in any major; Johnson beat up a small field at Kapalua and a weak one in Memphis, but he top-tenned at the Masters and shared the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open.

One WGC, a major, four FedExCup events and the end-of-season race will go a long way toward deciding the top player of the year, but historically Johnson should have a leg up on Watson.

Watson has never won from July-September. Six of DJ’s 19 career titles, meanwhile, have come in the late summer.

Advantage, DJ. – Ryan Lavner

On the success of The Senior Open at St. Andrews ...

The Senior Open’s first trip to St. Andrews didn’t disappoint, with Miguel Angel Jimenez narrowly beating Bernhard Langer by a stroke and proving again why the Old Course is the game’s best championship venue.

Pebble Beach Golf Links holds a special place in the game’s Grand Slam line up and Augusta National has been refined to a flawless gem, but the Old Course stands alone on the championship landscape for quality of course and character of venue.

In fact, there should be a championship – whether it’s The Open, Senior Open, Women’s Open or Scottish Open – played at St. Andrews every year. – Rex Hoggard

DJ takes Canadian Open for third win of season

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 29, 2018, 11:21 pm

The golf world is back to normalcy. A week after missing the cut in The Open - his only missed cut of the season - Dustin Johnson returned to a more familiar place on Sunday: the winner's circle. Here's how things unfolded in the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey:

Leaderboard: Dustin Johnson (-23), Whee Kim (-20), Beyong Hun An (-20), Keegan Bradley (-19)

What it means: DJ joined Bubba Watson as the Tour's only three-time winners this season. It was his 19th career win, his first in the Canadian Open after two runner-ups in the past five years. He also became the first player since Tiger Woods (2007-9) to have at least three wins in three consecutive years. And his 19 wins tied him on the all-time list with Ben Crenshaw, Doug Ford, Ernie Els, Hubert Greem and Tom Kite.

Round of the day: Keegan Bradley sizzled on Sunday with a 64. Making six birdies and an eagle, Bradley finished fourth, his highest finish in an official event since a second place in the CIMB Classic in October 2017.

Full-field scores from RBC Canadian Open

RBC Canadian Open: Articles, photos and videos

Best of the rest: Numerically there were a few rounds lower than DJ's 66, but none more important. Starting the day in a four-way tie for the lead with Kim, An and Kevin Tway, DJ immediately broke loose with birdies on the first two holes. He wasn't able to match his performance from Saturday, when he birdied five of his first six holes, but Johnson established a lead that he would never relinquish.

Biggest disappointment: Tway, son of 1986 PGA champion Bob, had hopes of securing his first PGA Tour win, but he wasn't able to get anything going. He shot 76 and finished T-17.

Shot of the day: Ryan Palmer put his tee shot on the 192-yard fourth hole just 3 feet from the cup, leading to a short birdie putt.

Quote of the day: "Thanks to him, I get a lot of fans out here, so it makes it a lot more fun playing out here in front of a big crowd. I had a lot of support this week, and it was a lot of fun." - Johnson on the support he gets in Canada because his fiancee Paulina's father is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky

McEvoy wins Euro Open as DeChambeau implodes

By Associated PressJuly 29, 2018, 10:06 pm

HAMBURG, Germany - Richard McEvoy won his first European Tour title at the age of 39 after a dramatic finish to the European Open in Hamburg on Sunday.

The Englishman holed a 20-foot putt for birdie on the last hole to secure a one-shot victory ahead of Renato Paratore, Christofer Blomstrand and German amateur Allen John.

McEvoy shot a final-round 1-over 73 for an 11-under 277 at Green Eagle Golf Courses. He won on his 285th European Tour appearance, 17 years after making his debut on the tour and just seven days after triumphing on the developmental European Challenge Tour.

''It's incredible. I've waited a long time, 17 years as a pro on and off the Tour, from Challenge Tour to European Tour,'' McEvoy said.

Local amateur John produced a final-round 67 to creep up the leaderboard, while Blomstrand's birdie on the 18th was enough to seal his share of second place.

Full-field scores from the Porsche European Open

McEvoy had started the final day in a share of the lead with Bryson DeChambeau but successive bogeys late in his round saw the American fall out of contention.

DeChambeau (78) twice landed in the water on the final hole, with his triple bogey-8 dropping him to a share of 13th place, a stroke behind Masters champion Patrick Reed, who ended tied for ninth after a 4-over 76.

Paratore was closest to forcing a playoff after a superb lay-up on the 18th led to the Italian narrowly missing an eagle chance.

McEvoy became the first player this season to win on the Challenge Tour and European Tour in successive weeks after his triumph at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge last week.

Ariya reclaims No. 1 ranking with Ladies Scottish Open win

By Associated PressJuly 29, 2018, 7:47 pm

GULLANE, Scotland - Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn made six birdies in a final round 5-under 66 to win the Ladies Scottish Open by one shot on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Jutanugarn held off the challenge of Australian Minjee Lee at Gullane to claim her 10th LPGA title and third this year.

With the win, she also reclaimed the top spots in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Jutanugarn finished on 13-under 271 to move top of the world rankings, ahead of South Koreans Inbee Park and Sung Hyun Park.

''It means a lot to me, it's like my dream come true,'' the Bangkok-born Jutanugarn told lpga.com.

Full-field scores from the ASI Ladies Scottish Open

''I told my caddie this week, 'I want to win on a links course one time in my life,' and I did it so (I feel) pretty good.''

Runner-up Lee remained in close pursuit of Jutanugarn throughout Sunday but was unable to make up a one-shot overnight deficit.

Lee produced a bogey-free 66 but couldn't do enough after her third-round 71.

Jutanugarn has also won the Kingsmill Championship and U.S. Women's Open this year.

South Koreans Jin Young Ko (67) and Haeji Kang (69) finished tied for third on 8 under, while their compatriot Amy Yang dropped to joint fifth.

Yang, who shared the overnight lead with Jutanugarn, carded a 1-over 72 to finish tied for fifth with Spaniard Carlota Ciganda.

