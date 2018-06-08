Getty Images

Billy Andrade, Brad Faxon Join "Feherty," Monday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJune 8, 2018, 3:05 pm

PREVIEW: Faxon on Offering Putting Advice to Rory McIlroy

PGA TOUR winners Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The episode was filmed in Missouri earlier this year during the PGA TOUR Champions’ Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge and will focus on a number of topics, including:

  • Their pride and appreciation for their collective upbringings in Rhode Island.
  • Faxon discussing the putting advice he offered Rory McIlroy earlier this year.
  • Reflections and stories of a lifelong friendship dating back to junior golf days.
  • Hypothetical life/career mulligans

Future guests on Feherty this year (premiering Mondays at 9 p.m. ET) include Stewart Cink and Paul Goydos (July 16) and Ian Poulter (July 23).

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host) Feherty has been described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal. His all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie. Feherty is produced by Golf Channel’s original productions group, which also oversees production for Driver vs. Driver, Golf Films as well as the network’s instruction platforms.

Trending

Getty Images

Cut Line: Time to get it right

By Rex HoggardJune 8, 2018, 4:21 pm

This week’s edition takes a deep dive into the good, bad and ugly of pace of play in professional golf, along with a sweaty farewell to Memphis in June.

Made Cut

On the clock. It is interesting how opinions relating to this week’s Shot Clock Masters range from corny to a contrived attempt to address a complicated problem.

Pace of play is trending again after last week’s final round at the Memorial sent many fans over the slow-play cliff, and this week’s European Tour stop in Austria has only polarized an already contentious conversation.

Perhaps pace of play does require a more nuanced answer than an oversized stopwatch, but if rounds that are averaging between three hours, 45 minutes and four hours aren’t progress then we don’t know what is.

There are plenty of factors that contribute to slow play, from golf course design to field size, but this week’s experiment has produced on one front, with players regularly ready to hit when it’s their turn. And that’s progress.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

Play time. The USGA is sometimes guilty of taking itself too seriously, but there are times when the blue blazers offer a glimpse into the softer side of the association.

Each year the USGA spends what must be an exorbitant amount of time putting together the threesomes for Rounds 1 and 2 at the U.S. Open, and each year one can imagine officials sitting in a room coming up with all sorts of combinations.

Some of these connections are rather straightforward – like the former U.S. Open champion threesome of Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson and Graeme McDowell – while others are a little more subtle, such as the All-SEC group of Jason Dufner (Auburn), Brandt Snedeker (Vanderbilt) and amateur Braden Thornberry (Ole Miss).

This year’s tee times, however, seemed a tad stale – yes, we know, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello are all from Spain, got it – and in this era of marquee pairings putting Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson together is down right lazy.

If the USGA really wanted to be creative they would have given Kevin Stadler and J.J. Henry, who teed off in the first group for the final round at the 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills – before the association broke out the hoses – special invitations into this year’s championship and paired them with Phil Mickelson, who has been outspoken in recent weeks regarding USGA setups. Those conversations would be pay-per-view worthy.

On point. U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk joined Matt Adams on his “Fairways of Life” show on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio this week to discuss a number of topics, including vice captain Tiger Woods’ chances of playing on this year’s team.

“I’m starting to hear guys in the locker room, a little buzz, how far he’s hitting it,” Furyk said. “He’s definitely on my radar. When he has played he’s had some quality finishes. Anyone in that top 30, 35 are immediately on the radar if they win an event.”

Woods dropped to 34th on the U.S. point list following his tie for 23rd at the Memorial last week, and his play this season certainly justifies that kind of attention, but there is a concern that Furyk may be starting to establish the foundation of what many see as a foregone conclusion that Woods will play on this year’s team, either as an automatic qualifier or a pick.

By all accounts, Furyk is one of the most thoughtful and thorough American captains in recent history, but on this front he may be backing himself into a corner.

Missed Cut

Feeling the heat. This week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic is a swansong for the event, which has been a fixture on the Tour schedule since 1958, as the event prepares to replace the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational next season.

While the move to become a World Golf Championship will assure the event an improved field, it remains to be seen if its new spot on the calendar will lead to a better event.

Temperatures this week at TPC Southwind will hover around 94 degrees at what is largely considered the Tour’s ultimate endurance test. As the field sweats out another week of exceedingly high temperatures and humidity, it’s worth pointing out that July, which is when the new World Golf Championship will be played in Memphis starting next season, is historically the area’s hottest month.

Tweet of the week:

Flesch describes himself as an “avid realist” on his Twitter account, which, along with his 15 seasons on Tour, makes him the ultimate voice of reason on this front. Push back from fans on social media won’t improve the pace of play on Tour. That will occur only with dramatic and fundamental changes to the circuit’s pace of play policy and that seems unlikely any time soon.

Article Tags: Cut Line, 2018 Shot Clock Masters, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods, 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

Lefty, Koepka one shot off Memphis lead

By Will GrayJune 7, 2018, 11:35 pm

After one round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, hundreds of birdies haven't yielded much separation. Here's how things look at TPC Southwind, where Seamus Power is one shot clear on a tightly packed leaderboard:

Leaderboard: Seamus Power (-5), Phil Mickelson (-4), Brooks Koepka (-4), Steve Stricker (-4), Chris Kirk (-4), Wesley Bryan (-4)

What it means: Power was out among the early wave, and he put up a number that as it turned out no one was able to match. That didn't come from a lack of effort, as 11 players turned in rounds of 66 and another 10 carded scores of 3-under 67. The Irishman enjoys a slim advantage as he looks to win for the first time in his career, while Mickelson headlines a group that remains in close pursuit after the opening round.

Round of the day: Power represented Ireland two years ago at the Olympics, but he has only three top-10s in 43 career PGA Tour starts. He may add to that haul after an opening round in Memphis that included six birdies against a lone bogey, with a 6-footer for birdie on No. 18 giving him an advantage over the field.

Best of the rest: Mickelson has become a staple at this event, and he hasn't finished worse than T-11 over the last five years. Lefty appears in line for another strong result based on a round that was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 third hole and included only one dropped shot, his eighth straight sub-par round in this event.

Full-field scores from the FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Articles, photos and videos

Biggest disappointment: Daniel Berger has won this event each of the last two years, but his chances for three in a row took a hit when he opened with even-par 70. Berger tallied five birdies, but he also included five bogeys with four of them coming over his first eight holes. He trails by five shots and will need a strong second round simply to make the cut.

Main storyline going into Friday: With a leaderboard this tight, the attention goes to the chase pack. Mickelson and Koepka headline the group at 4 under, with the latter preparing to defend his U.S. Open title next week in New York. World No. 2 Dustin Johnson lurks just two shots off the pace after an opening 67, while fellow major champ Henrik Stenson is just one shot further back.

Shot of the day: Johnson appeared headed for a bogey when his approach to No. 12 nearly rolled into the water, but the 2012 champ simply stuck one foot in the lake and chipped in, turning a possible bogey into the fourth of his five birdies on the day.

Quote of the day: "I mean, there's nothing better than winning a golf tournament going into a major." - Koepka

Article Tags: Seamus Power, 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: DJ takes off shoe, stands in water, chips in

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 7, 2018, 11:18 pm

Dustin Johnson nearly hit his second shot into the water on the par-4 12th hole at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, but he left himself just enough room to chip his third shot into the hole for a birdie. Even with one (bare) foot in the water, the world No. 2 wasn't fazed.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Ko making rare appearance at ShopRite Classic

By Randall MellJune 7, 2018, 9:36 pm

Lydia Ko fans will get a full dose of her this summer.

Ko is back in action this week at the ShopRite Classic, making just the second start of her career there.

Ko is in the second week of plans to play six consecutive weeks.

“This, for me, is actually the longest stretch I’m going to do since I’ve been on tour,” she said Thursday, on the eve of the 54-hole event’s start at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club outside Atlantic City, N.J. “This time of year is the busiest time for us, because of the three majors.”

Ko, who won the Mediheal Championship in San Francisco at the end of April, tied for 49th at the U.S. Women’s Open last week. She tied for 48th in her only other appearance at the ShopRite Classic in 2014.

How is she feeling about her game?

“I feel like there are still a lot of positives going on,” Ko said. “So, I just have to be confident and be aggressive. I think the big key for me is confidence, when I’m able to be confident over every shot and not worry about where it is going, to go and just be aggressive with the lines.”

Golf Channel is televising the ShopRite Classic Friday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 3-5 p.m. ET.

Article Tags: 2018 ShopRite Classic, Lydia Ko

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.