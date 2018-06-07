Golf Channel Announces U.S. Open Week Coverage Plans, June 11-17

Golf Channel announced its programming plans for the 118th U.S. Open, taking place June 11-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Long Island (N.Y.), led by Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open contributing to more than 50 total hours of live news coverage throughout the week.

Labeled by Golf Digest as “the best 19th hole in television golf,” Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will originate from a dedicated set adjacent to the practice green, with Shinnecock’s clubhouse serving as the backdrop. On-site coverage will provide viewers with an inside-the-ropes perspective, including vantage points from the practice green and short game area, along with the driving range, where Toptracer technology will be utilized to showcase those in the field preparing for competition.

Anchoring Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open (beginning on Monday, June 11) will be Rich Lerner in primetime, along with Cara Banks and Ryan Burr during the day. Analysts on-site for the network in primetime include Brandel Chamblee, David Duval and Frank Nobilo, in addition to Trevor Immelman, Justin Leonard and Mark Rolfing during the day. Todd Lewis and Steve Burkowski will serve as reporters from the golf course. Golf Channel Insiders Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard and Tim Rosaforte will discuss emerging storylines as the tournament unfolds, while Ken Schofield and Geoff Shackelford will join as contributing guests over the course of the week. Award-winning NBC Sports host Mike Tirico also will help preview the championship with a one-hour special of Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, airingin primetime at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 12. The hour will include Tirico’s interview with Phil Mickelson, reflecting on his near misses over the years at the only event that’s eluded him in his effort to claim the career Grand Slam.

Coverage of Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will be complemented by a number of dedicated features, including:

A Retrospective on the 2008 U.S. Open: It’s often referenced with an implication of bewilderment as the site of Tiger Woods’ last major championship victory. 10 years removed from the 2008 U.S. Open, the principal individuals having called the broadcast reflect on the week that was, including Woods’ physical limitations that came to light on the biggest stage.

Jimmy Dunne's Inconceivable Fate: A Long Island native, Jimmy Dunne has become a known figure in the golf world thanks to his friendships with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed. Mike Tirico examines the severe burden facing the longtime Wall Street trader, along with Dunne's perpetual mission.

Lessons Learned from Misfortune: The final round of the 2004 U.S. Open will forever be remembered for its disastrous, virtually unplayable conditions, most notably on Shinnecock's par-3 7th hole. Geoff Shackelford offers insight from the USGA on lessons learned from that unforgettable day, and how they're protecting against letting it ever happen again.

Floyd's Family Inspiration: Early in his career, Raymond Floyd was seen by many as a tremendous talent who seemed to lack the focus needed to become great. Tim Rosaforte shares the story of how Floyd's car ride to Shinnecock at the 1986 U.S. Open with his late-wife Maria ultimately altered the arc of his career; so much so that the Floyd family celebrated her life after her passing in 2012 on Shinnecock's 18th green, site the of couple's greatest triumph.

Mickelson's Empire State Adulation: New York's steadfast fan base can be a difficult faction to impress. But as Rich Lerner demonstrates, it's no wonder that Phil Mickelson's go-for-broke style to the tune of four heartbreaking runner-up finishes in New York-hosted U.S. Opens has earned the Empire State's unwavering support for their favorite lefty.

Additional features include: Todd Lewis’ conversation with defending champion Brooks Koepka, discussing his victory at Erin Hills last year and injury-driven season to-date, and Matt Ginella embedding himself with the grounds crew at Shinnecock to showcase what goes on behind-the-scenes in order to prepare for a U.S. Open.

Morning Drive

Morning Drive will kick off each day of U.S. Open week with the latest news and storylines surrounding the competition. 2006 U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy will join the show on Tuesday and Wednesday to offer perspective leading into the competition on Thursday. The show also will feature live reports with guests joining from Shinnecock Hills, including Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard, Tim Rosaforte and Geoff Shackelford.

PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center

On Monday, June 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will air a new episode dedicated to the U.S. Open. The episode will feature Corey Pavin as a guest, where he’ll re-enact his famous 4-wood on the 72nd hole at Shinnecock to win the 1995 U.S. Open. Reigning U.S. Senior Open champion Kenny Perry also will join the episode in advance of being a participant in the field at Shinnecock.

Digital Coverage

Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage from its team of writers on-site at Shinnecock Hills: Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner, Randall Mell and Will Gray. Beginning Thursday, June 14 and continuing through the tournament’s conclusion, Golf Channel Digital will feature a live blog with up-to-the-minute analysis and reaction to the latest news. Coverage also will include up-to-the-minute scoring updates, features, analysis and reaction to emerging storylines and photo galleries. Lisa Cornwell, George Savaricas, Brian Bateman and Tripp Isenhour will provide previews, analysis and news coverage throughout the week via Golf Channel Digital, originating from Golf Channel’s headquarters in Orlando, Fla., including “Instant Analysis” once tournament play begins.

International Programming

Golf Channel will produce international U.S. Open news programming from its Orlando World Headquarters in both Japanese and Mandarin, featuring reports and custom content throughout the week. These productions will complement the international distribution of Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, which is distributed to markets within Golf Channel’s worldwide footprint of nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages around the world.

U.S. Open Week Programming Air Times (all times ET):

Monday, June 11

7-9 a.m. Morning Drive

1-4 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Tuesday, June 12

7-9 a.m. Morning Drive

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-10 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday, June 13

7-9:30 a.m. Morning Drive

Noon-5 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday, June 14

6-7 a.m. Morning Drive

7-9:30 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Friday, June 15

6-7 a.m. Morning Drive

7-10 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday, June 16

6-8 a.m. Morning Drive

8-11 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday, June 17

6-8 a.m. Morning Drive

8-10 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open