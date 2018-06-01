PREVIEW: How Pate Earned the Nickname, “The Volcano”

PGA TOUR winners Scott McCarron and Steve Pate are set to join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The episode – filmed in Missouri earlier this year during the PGA TOUR Champions’ Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge – will center around several subjects, including:

Pate on his nickname, “The Volcano,” and his propensity for letting the emotions get the best of him, particularly earlier in his career.

McCarron coming to the defense of Patrick Reed in response to a less positive reception from fans than is typical of a Masters champion following his victory earlier this year.

Pate on the significance of his two Ryder Cup appearances, and reflecting on an untimely car accident that kept him from competing on Sunday in the 1991 “War by the Shore.”

McCarron on his amateur attempt at building his first (make-shift) long putter, and how it ultimately paved the way for his success as a professional golfer.

McCarron discussing his recent trend of success on the PGA TOUR Champions, winning six times since turning 50 a few years ago.

Future guests on Feherty this year (premiering Mondays at 9 p.m. ET) include Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon (June 11), Stewart Cink and Paul Goydos (July 16) and Ian Poulter (July 23).

