World Long Drive Association Season Continues with "Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun," Tuesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET

May 9, 2018, 4:00 pm

New Event Outside of Phoenix to Feature Open & Women’s Divisions Airing Live in Primetime from Ak-Chin Indian Community in Maricopa, Ariz.

Field Features 29 of Top-30 in Open Division World Long Drive Rankings, Along with Sandra Carlborg, Alexis Belton in the Women’s Division

Following last month’s first televised World Long Drive Association (WLDA) event of 2018 at the Clash in the Canyonin Mesquite, Nev., the season continues next week at the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun. The inaugural event will be staged within the Ak-Chin Indian Community adjacent to the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle in Maricopa, Ariz.

The eventwill feature a 36-man field competing in the Open Division based on World Long Drive rankings, which will include 29 of the top-30 in the current rankings, along with a Women’s Division field of 18 competitors, led by five-time – and defending – World champion Sandra Carlborg (Alingsas, Sweden) along with Alexis Belton (Ruston, La.), winner of last month’s Clash in the Canyon. World No. 1 – and runner-up at the Clash in the Canyon – Justin James (Jacksonville, Fla.) leads the field in the Open Division, along with 2018 winners to-date, Will Hogue (Memphis, Tenn., Clash in the Canyon) and Justin Moose (Columbia, S.C., East Coast Classic).

COVERAGE: Live coverage of the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun will air in primetime on Golf Channel from 8-10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 15, with Golf Centralpreviewing the event from 7-8 p.m. ET. An encore telecast is scheduled to air on Golf Channel from 10 p.m.-Midnight ET.

The production centering around live coverage of the competition will utilize six dedicated cameras, capturing all angles from the hitting platform and the landing grid, including a SuperMo camera as well as two craned-positioned cameras that will track the ball in flight once it leaves the competitor’s clubface. New to 2018 is an overlaid graphic line on the grid, the “DXL Big Drive to Beat,” (similar to the “1st & 10 line” made popular in football) displaying the longest drive during a given match to signify the driving distance an opposing competitor will need to surpass to take the lead. The telecast also will feature a custom graphics package suited to the anomalous swing data typically generated by Long Drive competitors, tracking club speed, ball speed and apex in real-time via Trackman. Trackman technology also will provide viewers with a sense of ball flight, tracing the arc of each drive from the moment of impact.

Morning Drive and Golf Central also will prepare viewers for the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun through interviews and dedicated segments featuring competitors on-site in Maricopa.

OPEN DIVISION FIELD (in order of World Long Drive ranking): Justin James, Ryan Reisbeck, Maurice Allen, Will Hogue, Tim Burke, Trent Scruggs, Ryan Steenberg, Mitch Grassing, Paul Howell, Landon Gentry, Glenn Wilson Jr., Justin Moose, Kyle Berkshire, Tommy Hug, Nick Kiefer, Kevin Shook, Jason Eslinger, Troy Teal, Steve Monroe, Brady Torbitt, Jeff Gavin, Eddie Fernandes, Jeremy Easterly, Dan McIntosh, Scott Kalamar, Spencer McDaniel, Jim Waldron, Stephen Kois, Patrick Hopper, Josh Cassaday, Press LaBrie, Jeff Crittenden, Jeff Flagg, Mitch Dobbyn, Wes Patterson and Bryan Kelly.

WOMEN’S DIVISION FIELD: Hollie Bartsch, Alexis Belton, Monica Borowicz, Sandra Carlborg, Mary Driscol, Cierra Gaytan, Erin Hess, Jana Jones, Heather Manfredda, Phillis Meti, Rachel Miller, Troy Mullins, Debbie Peever, Alex Phillips, Erin Shireman, Haley Vandenberg, Lisa Vlooswyk and Katherine Wills.

FORMAT: The Open Division field will consist of 36 men broken into four “pods” of nine competitors across four three-minute sets of eight balls each, with a points system being used to identify four from each pod advancing to the Round of 16. From there, five sets of eight balls will determine the eight competitors advancing to take part in the single elimination match play bracket during the live telecast on Golf Channel. The Women’s Division will feature 18 competitors broken into two groups of nine taking part in four sets of eight balls. The top four point-earners from each pod will advance to the single-elimination match play competition beginning with the quarterfinals, with the winners moving on to the semifinals which will play out on Tuesday night’s telecast.

BROADCAST TEAM: A new voice to World Long Drive, veteran sports broadcaster Jonathan Coachman will conduct play-by-play at each of the five WLDA televised events on Golf Channel in 2018.Art Sellinger – World Long Drive pioneer and two-time World champion – will provide analysis, and Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz will offer reports from the teeing platform and conduct interviews with competitors in the field.

2018 VOLVIK WLD CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING & MASTERS DIVISION: As part of the event, the WLDA will stage preliminary and final qualifying for the Open Division on Friday-Saturday, May 11-12, which will award six exemptions into the 2018 Volvik World Long Drive Championship field later this year. Also taking place on Saturday, May 12 will be a Masters Division (ages 45+) competition, with a field of 16 that includes several past World Long Drive champions (Open & Masters Division). The Masters Division format will feature a points system, with each competitor completing five sets of eight balls. The top eight will advance to the single-elimination, match play head-to-head quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

MASTERS DIVISION FIELD: Don Beck, Kevin Blenkhorn, Jeff Crittenden, Pat Dempsey, Eddie Fernandes, Jeff Gavin, Chris Hall, Kevin Hughes, Dan Lambert, Brian Lawler, Brian Pavlet, Tom Peppard, Bobby Peterson, Lance Reader, Roy Studley.    

DIGITAL & SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Fans can stay up-to-date on all of the action surrounding the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun by following @GolfChannel and @WorldLongDrive on social media. Golf Channel social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin will be on-site contributing to the social conversation as the event unfolds, and, the telecast will integrate social media-generated content during live coverage on Tuesday, May 15 using the hashtag, #WorldLongDrive.

In addition to the latest video and highlights from on-site, WorldLongDrive.com will feature real-time scoring for the duration of the event, May 11-15. Golf Channel Digital also will feature content from the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun leading up to and immediately following the live telecast.

2018 WORLD LONG DRIVE ASSOCIATION SCHEDULE:

DATE

EVENT

LOCATION

March 15-17

East Coast Classic

West Columbia, S.C.

April 21-24

Clash in the Canyon (*Golf Channel*)

Mesquite, Nev.

May 11-15

Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun (*Golf Channel*)

Maricopa, Ariz.

June 4-5

Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash (*Golf Channel*)

Atlantic City, N.J.

June 21-23

Bluff City Shootout

Memphis, Tenn.

July 6-8

Bash For Cash

Port Robinson, Ont., Canada

August 2-4

WinStar Midwest Slam

Thackerville, Okla.

August 12-13

Tennessee Big Shots benefitting Niswonger Children’s Hospital (*Golf Channel*)

Kingsport, Tenn.

September 1-5

Volvik World Long Drive Championship (*Golf Channel*)

Thackerville, Okla.

Showcasing the truly global nature of World Long Drive, several events will be staged in 2018 through officially sanctioned WLDA international partners, including stops in Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Additionally, an all-encompassing international qualifier will be staged (late summer) featuring a minimum of four exemptions into the Open Division of the Volvik World Long Drive Championship in September.

Getty Images

How to watch The Players Championship on TV and online

May 10, 2018, 3:30 pm

It's Players Championship week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, May 7
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, May 8
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, May 9
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, May 10
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 1 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, Reed-Rahm-Matsuyama (1:30PM); Woods-Mickelson-Fowler (1:52PM) (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, May 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 2 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, Watson-D. Johnson-Koepka (1:30PM); McIlroy-Spieth-Thomas (1:52PM) (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, May 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, May 13
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Munoz reveals disease that caused lethargy, hair loss

May 10, 2018, 3:27 pm

Azahara Munoz knew something wasn’t right when she returned home to Spain two seasons ago to play the Ladies European Tour event there.

For some time, she too often felt exhausted.

She was beginning to struggle with anxiety.

And then her hair started falling out.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, I must really be stressed,’” Munoz said. “I just thought I was doing too much, that it was stress.”

Concerned over growing bald spots, Munoz visited a dermatologist while in Spain.

“I went thinking I was going bald,” Munoz, 30, said. “She told me I wasn’t really going bald, there was a reason for it.”

The doctor sent Munoz to an endocrinologist suspecting there was a thyroid problem. Bloodwork showed Munoz was suffering from Hashimoto’s Disease. It’s a condition where the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, which can lead to hypothyroidism, chronic inflammation that affects the way hormones regulate body functions.

There was relief knowing the cause, but it took time to get the treatment right, to get the medication (Levothyroxine) and her diet right. She doesn’t eat meat anymore – no beef, chicken or even fish. She says that has also helped stabilize her condition.

Munoz, 30, struggled with her game as her health issues worsened. She failed to make the European Solheim Cup team last year, after making three consecutive teams. She also suffered through appendicitis at the end of last year, but she says she doesn’t know how much her health issues affected her game.

This season’s going better, though. Munoz finished second at the Lotte Championship last month, her first top-10 finish in a year and a half.

“I’ve been feeling so much better for the last four or five months,” Munoz said. “My bloodwork is more stable, still not great, but more stable, but I really am feeling good.”

Earlier this week, Munoz took to her Instagram account to share her struggle publicly.

Not even sure how to start. I never wanted to talk about it and only my closest friends and family knew about it. But it came out in my @lpga interview in Hawaii and I’m so happy it did. I feel like I took a weight off my shoulders! I never wanted to say anything because 1) I hate excuses for poor play (one of my biggest pet peeves) and 2) maybe I was a bit embarrassed?? Everyone always thinks of me as being so healthy and strong and all of a sudden I just wasn’t. Looking back now I realized I’ve had this for a very long time. But starting 3-4 years ago it just got so much worse. I struggled to get through the day!!! I was exhausted all the time, cold, anxious...I never thought of seeking help. It never even crossed my mind. I thought it was me!! And I had to fix it on my own. And being the stubborn person that I am, and also a hard worker, I kept pushing myself way too much. I guess my body finally had enough of me and this pic is what happened. I started to lose sooo much hair. I had bold spots everywhere. This was a super embarrassing moment and I hid it as well as I could. But now I’m thankful for it because this is the reason I finally decided to go to the doctor. Not until it was really obvious(other people could see it)that something was wrong w me, even though I knew all along something wasn’t right. So in September of 2016 I was diagnosed w Hashimoto’s Disease. It came as a little shock but to be honest I almost felt relieved because I could do something about it. Why was I so tired all the time?? So cold all the time?? Why don’t I wanna go to dinner w friends?? Or do fun things?? What’s wrong w me?? I was just so exhausted at all times. Specially after going through long practices and the gym, which I did anyways. I completely ran myself down. The reason why I wanted to write something is because not feeling good is not normal, feeling good is. So if any of you are going through something, which so many people go through different things, seek help. And seek help sooner rather than later. You know yourself better than anyone. Listen to your body. And please, don’t wait until it’s too late and it takes you so much longer to recover. So many people ha

A post shared by Azahara Munoz Vickers (@azagolf) on

“Nobody really knew about it,” Munoz said. “Only my really close friends and family. The reason I wanted to talk about it is that I know there are people out there suffering from this who don’t even know they have it.”

Since posting her story on Instagram, Munoz said she has become emotional reading responses, many from people struggling with symptoms just like Munoz did, people confused over what was happening to them. She said that’s why she decided to tell her story.

“I feel a little guilty, because I waited so long to talk about it,” she said. “I wanted to say, if you aren’t feeling good, seek some help.”

While Munoz wants people to know she is “feeling a million times better” and she’s “happier than I’ve ever been,” she relates to the struggles and confusion this malady causes.

“I kept thinking, `What’s wrong with me? Why don’t I want to go out for dinner with friends? Why do I just want to stay on the couch?’ Why don’t I want to do anything?’” Munoz said. “I have a normal life now, and I’m really active. I wrote about it more for people who are struggling and don’t know what to do. There are so many people who are not diagnosed, who don’t know they have it.”

Munoz said she hopes her story helps others feel as good as she’s feeling again.

Captain Furyk hosts dinner with potential Ryder Cup members

May 10, 2018, 2:36 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – On the eve of this week’s Players Championship, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk used the opportunity to meet with his potential team.

Twenty players gathered at Furyk’s house, which is located just a few miles from TPC Sawgrass, for what was described as a relaxed dinner that included a little Ryder Cup talk.

“I spoke for about 15, 20 minutes. I didn’t want to keep them too long. It’s May,” Furyk smiled.

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

The list of players who attended the dinner included Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. All three vice captains – Davis Love III, Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker – also attended the dinner, which included French wine as an ode to this year’s matches in France.

Furyk also plans to have a dinner on Thursday for a number of caddies who might be working for players on the team.

LPGA announces new two-player team event

May 10, 2018, 2:27 pm

The LPGA will unveil its own two-player team event next year.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will be played at Midland Country Club July 17-20 in Midland, Mich., the tour announced on Thursday. Seventy-two teams will play for a $2 million purse over 72 holes.

The women will compete in an event similar to the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with teams competing in best-ball and alternate-shot formats.

The Dow Chemical Company agreed to a five-year deal as title sponsor.

It marks the first official two-player team event in LPGA history. Details on how and when the teams will be formed will be announced at a later date.

“Our players and fans have consistently asked about a team event on the LPGA,” tour commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement. “I know our players will enjoy this event, as much as our fans.”

