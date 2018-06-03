Getty Images

A. Jutanugarn in the driver's seat at Shoal Creek

By Randall MellJune 3, 2018, 2:09 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The skies are darkening over Shoal Creek again.

This time it’s Ariya Jutanugarn’s shadow falling across the U.S. Women’s Open.

The lightning bolts she threw at players Saturday were as unsettling as any of the real ones that have cracked around them this week.

Jutanugarn is pouring it on her fellow competitors in ways that make Sunday’s outcome feel almost as inescapable as Subtropical Storm Alberto’s passing was earlier this week.

With a 5-under-par 67, Jutanugarn moved into a position this field ought to dread. She is atop the leaderboard. She has closed the door with a victory the last seven times she has held or shared the 54-hole lead in an LPGA event.

At 12 under overall, Jutanugarn is four shots ahead of Sarah Jane Smith (74) and six ahead of Hyo Joo Kim (68).

Jutanugarn said her aim playing 28 holes Saturday wasn’t to put up a certain number. She said she wanted to be proud of herself, of the effort.

“Fight every shot,” she said.

Jutanugarn, 22, has shown she can go on dominating runs. She won three events in a row in the month of May two years ago. She seems to be gathering that kind of momentum again. She won the Kingsmill Championship two weeks ago. She hasn’t finished worse than T-7 in her last four starts. She has nine top-10 finishes in her last 12 starts.

“She's a spectacular player, obviously,” Smith said. “Her length is just one part of her game. Her short game is impeccable. She rolls the ball beautifully. She's just the whole package. It was fun to watch her today.”

The week didn’t start the way Jutanugarn planned. Her golf clubs didn’t show up with her Monday when her plane landed in Birmingham, so she didn’t play the course. She said she binge watched Thai dramas, instead. Rain wiped out Tuesday’s practice round after her clubs arrived. She got just nine holes in on Wednesday because of morning rain.

It didn’t matter.

Her immense talent is trumping it all.

Jutanugarn awakened at 4 a.m. Saturday to finish up 10 holes of her suspended second round. She was four shots behind Smith when the day dawned, and she pulled within three by the end of the second round, but she wasn’t happy with that. She said she felt uncomfortable.

Ariya could feel herself pressing, trying too hard to make something happen.

“My caddie helped me,” Jutanugarn said.

Les Luark pulled her aside early in the third round.

“She was tense, so we had a little chat,” Luark said.

What did he say?

“Control what you can control, your attitude,” he told her. “The person who controls that the best is going to be the happiest at the end of the day tomorrow.”

Jutanugarn moved into a tie for the lead when Smith’s run of consecutive pars ended with a bogey at the eighth. She took the outright lead when Smith bogeyed the ninth. She took command with the 4-iron she hit into the 11th green, a target guarded on three sides by water. From 198 yards, she thought about hitting 5-iron, but swirling winds made her reconsider.

“We had to play as if it were into the wind,” Luark said.

Jutanugarn hit the shot to 15 feet, leaving the eagle putt short but tapping in for birdie to go up by two. She eventually built her lead to five before dropping a shot at the 16th.

Afterward, Jutanugarn was asked how she would sleep on a four-shot lead.

“I think I'm going to sleep pretty well,” she said. “I didn't sleep much last night, and I'm so tired right now.”

It’s a lot of work throwing lightning bolts.

Tavatanakit, Valenzuela battling for low-am honors

By Randall MellJune 3, 2018, 2:13 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Will it be a Thai sweep Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open?

Ariya Jutanugarn isn’t the only player from Thailand in position to take home a coveted prize at Shoal Creek.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit is battling Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela for the medal that goes to the low amateur.

Tavanakit, 18, posted a even-par 72, leaving her tied for ninth, 11 shots off the lead. Valenzuela, 20, shot 71, leaving her 12 shots back.

Valenzuela won’t be easy to beat. She has been low amateur in a major before. She shared that distinction with Hannah O’Sullivan at the ANA Inspiration two years ago. Valenzuela is a rising junior at Stanford.

Thailand already boasts one major low am this year, as Atthaya Thitikul took the honors at the ANA Inspiration, overtaking Valenzulea in the final round.

Americans Elizabeth Wang and Kristen Gillman and Sweden’s Linn Grant also are in the running for low am Sunday.

Tour status at stake for Niemann on Sunday

By Will GrayJune 2, 2018, 11:47 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Joaquin Niemann heads into the final round of the Memorial Tournament in a tie for second, one shot off the lead. But at age 19, he can achieve a great deal even if he comes up short of a breakthrough victory.

Niemann held his own in the crucible of the final pairing, shooting a 2-under 70 that was highlighted by a 48-foot eagle on the seventh hole. An errant approach to the par-5 15th found the hazard and cost him a share of the lead, but he got a stroke back with a birdie on the final hole to move within one of Bryson DeChambeau.

“It felt very nice being out there in the last group being Saturday,” Niemann said. “I felt really nice since the first tee. I didn’t play well enough, I think, but still really nice for what is coming tomorrow. So I feel good for tomorrow.”

Niemann is making just his fifth start as a professional, but he already has top-10 finishes at both the Valero Texas Open and Fort Worth Invitational to his credit. Those results gave him 180 non-member FedExCup points entering the week, and it means that the Chilean teen has a pair of cutoffs in play during the final round.

Niemann needs 89 more points, or a solo seventh-place finish or better, to unlock special temporary membership. That would allow him to accept unlimited sponsor invites for the rest of the season, although he has only had to use two of his allotted seven invites to this point.

A loftier goal would come with another 165 points, which would mean finishing alone in third or better. That would give Niemann the equivalent of No. 125 on last season’s points list, thereby clinching a full PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season.

It’s a rarely-used express path to status, bypassing Web.com Tour Finals and accessed recently by Jordan Spieth (2013) and Jon Rahm (2016). But heading into a round that could bring a number of benefits within reach, he prefers to focus on the task at hand.

“I’m not thinking about that,” he said. “I’m just thinking on this week and trying to do my best on Sunday. I’m not thinking about what can happen if I can get the status.”

DeChambeau: I'm putting best I ever have

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 11:43 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau estimated he had his “B to B+” game on Saturday at the Memorial, where he emerged from a crowded leaderboard to take the lead with a third-round 66. But the player who sometimes referred to as the mad scientist had a much different grade for his putting.

“The only other time that I putted exceptionally well was the [2015] U.S. Amateur and I could probably rival that,” he said. “I would say I'm putting the best I have in my life.”

DeChambeau has been working with a company called Sik Golf that uses a Quintic fitting system, and ranks third in the field this week at Muirfield Village in strokes gained: putting and needed just 24 putts on Day 1.

“It shows us the launch angles. I can be comfortable with how it feels off the face knowing that it's going to roll the same every single time,” DeChambeau said. “So having that system, as well as confidence, in their descending loft technology has really helped me to consistently improve over the course of time. And seeing putts going in doesn't hurt at all.”

Cauley seriously injured in accident at Memorial

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 11:08 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bud Cauley was involved in a car accident at approximately 11 p.m., on Friday in Dublin and is in a local hospital with several injuries, his management firm, IMG, told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

Cauley, who missed the cut at the Memorial following rounds of 77-76, was a passenger in the car and is being treated for five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured lower left leg.

Cauley was scheduled to play Monday’s U.S. Open qualifier in Memphis, but he has withdrawn.

Cauley missed the 2015 season following shoulder surgery in September of 2014, but he rebounded the last two years and has two top-10 finishes this season.

