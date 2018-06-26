Getty Images

For KPMG defending champ Kang, winning meant relief

By Randall MellJune 26, 2018, 11:57 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Danielle Kang’s mother would worry.

Her daughter was too driven, too frustrated trying to follow up her two U.S. Women’s Amateur victories with her first LPGA title.

Grace Lee knew what was driving her daughter to exhaustion.

“She struggled so hard trying to win for her dad,” Grace said. “It was something she felt like she really needed to do for her dad, and when she finally did, it was like she was a different person. She was reborn. She was free.”

Kang’s first LPGA victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last year was as liberating as it was fulfilling.

If you followed Kang’s breakthrough at Olympia Fields, you know the story. Her father, K.S., a communications executive, was also her caddie, toting her bag for her back-to-back U.S. Women’s Amateur victories, which stamped her as a future star when she turned pro. Her father followed her to the LPGA, but he died of lung and brain cancer during her second year on tour.

That drove Kang to want to complete the journey they started together, to win that LPGA title he didn’t get to see.

“She pushed too hard, worked too hard,” Grace said. “I would call her brother and tell him to make her stop practicing so much. It wasn’t good for her. She needed to rest more.”

It took Kang, 25, six exhausting seasons to break through to get that first victory. Danielle feels what Grace is seeing now.

“Winning has allowed me to be myself as a player again, to be free and play the way I want to play,” Danielle said.

Her older brother, Alex, sees it, too.

“She works very hard, and she wants to win,” said Alex, who plays on the Web.com Tour. “But it seems like she isn’t putting so much pressure on herself to win anymore. She isn’t burning herself out trying to win.”

Michelle Wie can see how winning liberated her friend.

“I think Danielle just feels more confident,” Wie said. “She just needed that validation, and I think having that validation is important. You put in all that work, and it's just nice to have something in return. It was a great moment for her.”

Kang’s story is still very much a family story.

Her father remains a strong presence in her life. The word “Dad” is tattooed on the edge of the palm of her right hand.

Kang lives in Las Vegas, but she takes day trips back to the Southern California home where she grew up. She will typically fly out at 5:30 in the morning and be back in Las Vegas by dinner time, or sometimes by lunch. She likes to go to visit her father’s tombstone in Glendale, Calif.

“I go just to sit there and talk to him,” Kang said. “I like to take naps there. It’s so peaceful.”

Kang says she never goes a day without talking to her mother or brother. Grace confirms that.

“Oh, she will call me 20 times a day, and I’m not exaggerating,” Grace said. “I learned I have to pick up, because if I don’t, she will call 911, thinking something’s happened to me. I had a police officer come knock on my door because I didn’t answer her calls. I told the officer I was taking a nap.

“I don’t know. I think there’s some insecurity, losing her dad, wanting to make sure her family’s OK.”

Danielle and her brother are just as connected.

“They talk 20 times a day, too,” Grace said.

Actually, Alex says they Facetime.

“Alex will be standing in line a pizza place and call Danielle if he can’t decide between pepperoni or vegetable toppings,” Grace said. “They’re that close.”

Danielle says she keeps communication with her father going. She writes notes to him daily in a diary. And she will ask him things in her head, when she is playing, the same way Alex calls to ask her about pizza toppings.

K.S. is so deeply rooted in Kang’s upbringing in the game.

“I can still be very hard on myself, expecting nothing less than perfection,” Kang said. “So, when I’m getting down on myself, or I’m frustrated and don’t know what to do, I’ll talk to him. I’ll say, `Hey, dad, I’m not playing well.’ And I’ll remember things he used to say. It was never anything complicated, just simple things. He always knew what to say.”

Alex understands.

“Dad was very supportive, very positive,” Alex said.

Danielle hasn’t followed up her Women’s PGA title with a second victory yet, but she is getting herself in the mix more. She has four finishes of T-7 or better this year.

“Her game isn’t far off,” said David Leadbetter, her swing coach. “She could break out at any time.

“She has all the attributes of being a top, top player, and she knows she can play at the highest level. With the good memories there at the Women’s PGA, she could put it all together again this week.”

It's been a good year, but not Bubba's best

By Doug FergusonJune 27, 2018, 1:16 am

POTOMAC, Md. - Even after winning for the third time in his last nine starts, Bubba Watson wasn't willing to say it's his best year in golf.

And he's right.

Watson got the year wrong, though his memory was clear after closing with a 63 to win the Travelers Championship. It was in 2014 that he won at Riviera, held off Jordan Spieth to win the Masters and then closed out the year with a wild finish in Shanghai, where he made double bogey on the 17th hole, holed out a bunker shot for eagle on the 18th hole and won the HSBC Champions in a playoff.

''The birth of our child was two days later,'' he said. ''Angie was in the hospital with the birth mom. I was in China at that time celebrating a victory, but celebrating a beautiful child that nobody knew about at that moment.''

The three victories in 2014 included a green jacket from Augusta National, so that raises the stakes.

But there's more.

Watson also had three runner-up finishes in 2014 at the Phoenix Open, Cadillac Championship at Doral and the BMW Championship. He wound up second on the money list to Rory McIlroy.

That's why there's still work left this year, though he won't complain about the start.

Along with taking home another trophy, he immediately gave back to the Travelers Championship. Watson donated $200,000 to support ''The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp,'' the primary beneficiary of the tournament this year. Founded by Paul Newman in 1988, it provides a camp experience for children facing serious illnesses.

Watson has lacked consistency, however. Aside from his three victories, he has only two other top 10s - a tie for fifth at the Masters and a tie for ninth in the Mexico Championship.

Dustin Johnson has two victories, along with three finishes in the top three, four more in the top 10 and he has yet to miss the cut.

Watson, though, is in a good place.

''Bubba is a tremendous person with a huge heart, and this unbelievable gesture is a demonstration of how much he cares about others,'' said Andy Bessette, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Travelers.

Open spots: The Open added six more players to the field for Carnoustie from the PGA Tour and European Tour based on standings in their season points race.

Patton Kizzire, Chesson Hadley and Luke List each earned a spot by being among the leading five players not already eligible from the top 20 in the FedEx Cup through the Travelers Championship. Matt Wallace won in Germany and joined Alexander Bjork and Jorge Campillo, who earned their places by being among the top 20 in the Race to Dubai through the BMW International Open.

Three spots are available to the leading three players from the top 10 and ties at the French Open, provided they aren't already eligible.

An even better chance exists at the Quicken Loans National, where the leading four players from the top 12 will get to Carnoustie. The National has a 120-man field this week, and 105 of those players are not currently exempt for the British Open. 

Rahm's emotions: Jon Rahm doesn't want to be throwing clubs. He doesn't want to hide his emotions, either.

Rahm was caught on video going through a tirade at the U.S. Open last year at Erin Hills. He tried to keep his emotions in check at Shinnecock Hills, and he's not sure that brings out his best golf.

''Because of what happened last year in the U.S. Open, I went with the mindset of I'm going to try to behave perfectly, which means having a smile on my face the whole time,'' Rahm said Tuesday from the French Open. ''And it's hard to go against who you are, to be honest. What I mean to play better is just letting myself feel my emotions, letting the emotions flow through me rather than trying to hold myself.

''I was more focused on trying to control myself rather than playing golf.''

Rahm is renowned for his passion, which comes across as a nasty temper at times. He burns inwardly at mistakes, though at times he has harnessed those emotions into making birdies.

''It is the last time I'm ever going to make the mistake of trying to be somebody who I'm not,'' he said. 

Mixed team: Three tours in Europe are coming together for a new tournament next year in which men and women will compete on the same course for one prize.

The Jordan Mixed Masters is scheduled for April 4-6 at Ayla Golf Club and will feature 40 players each from the European Challenge Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the Staysure Tour (seniors). There also will be one leading amateur among men, women and seniors.

All three tours will co-sanction the event.

Members from the three tours will play from different yardages on the same course while competing in a single event. The field will be cut to 60 for the final round.

''There seems to be an appetite in golf for mixed events right now, and this is another opportunity to deliver another entertaining, yet credible, format,'' said Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour.

Divots: The PGA Tour began its anti-doping program 10 years ago this week at the National. It started with random urine samples, and recently added blood testing. In 10 years, only five players have been suspended under the program - Doug Barron, Bhavik Patel, Mark Hensby, Scott Stallings and Brad Fritsch. ... U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is off until the British Open, which is not to suggest he'll be fully rested. Koepka was headed to Boston this week with a group of 11 close friends, and then planned to return to Florida before heading to his best friend's bachelor party. ''I was really hoping to get some rest, but I don't know how much that will happen,'' Koepka said. ... PGA Tour rookie Lanto Griffin would love to play well enough to build up some name recognition and start a foundation so he can give back to golf. For now, he's donating what he can. Griffin won a closest-to-the-hole event on Tuesday of the Travelers Championship and donated the $10,000 prize to the charity of his choice - the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Scholarship. ''That was special - $10,000 can go a long way for a kid going to college,'' Griffin said.

Stat of the week: Jordan Spieth has not finished closer than 12 shots behind the winner since the Masters.

Final word: ''It's never that far away.'' - Rory McIlroy on the state of his game

Ferguson is the national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Five players have chance to move to No. 1; here's how

By Randall MellJune 26, 2018, 10:01 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – The Rolex world No. 1 ranking is up for grabs with five players having a chance to leave the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with the top ranking at week’s end.

Inbee Park will be looking to extend her current reign atop the rankings to an 11th consecutive week, but No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn, No. 3 Lexi Thompson, No. 4 Shanshan Feng and No. 5 So Yeon Ryu each have a chance to take it from her.

Jutanugarn and Thompson can ascend to No. 1 with a victory or a second-place finish, depending on what Park does.

Feng and Ryu must win to move to No. 1.

Here are the scenarios based on the Rolex formula:

Jutanugarn moves to No. 1 if she wins and Park finishes fourth or worse. Or, Jutanugarn finishes second and Park finish 12th or worse and Thompson or Feng do not win.

Thompson moves to No. 1 if she wins and Park finishes fourth or worse. Or, Thompson finishes second and Park finishes 26th or worse, Jutanugarn finishes third or worse and Feng or Ryu do not win.

Feng moves to No. 1 if she wins and Park finishes eighth or worse.

Ryu moves to No. 1 if she wins and Park finishes 12th or worse and Jutanugarn finishes third or worse.

Players wary of Kemper Lakes' finishing 'Gauntlet'

By Randall MellJune 26, 2018, 9:33 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship lays out the possibility of some high drama at Kemper Lakes Golf Club late on Sunday.

All the trouble that lurks along the three finishing holes is getting the players’ full attention in practice and pro-am rounds this week.

They call it “The Gauntlet.”

It requires some steely nerves to close out a lead in the final round.

“I told my caddie I would rather be trailing, where I’d have to be more aggressive, than leading and be defensive,” Jodi Ewart Shadoff said. “Anything can happen on those holes.”

Mike Reid took a two-shot lead stepping to the 16th tee at Kemper Lakes in the 1989 PGA Championship. He drilled his drive right, into the water, made bogey and then also bogeyed the 17th. Payne Stewart beat him by a shot.

Jerry McGee was battling Hale Irwin down the stretch at the Ameritech Senior Open in 1997 when he finished with a pair of triple bogeys.

Ariya Jutanugarn doesn’t put driver in her bag very often anymore, but she said it was an easy decision this week.

“No chance,” she said. “Every hole is pretty tough. The last three holes, really, really tough.”

The 16th is 419 yards, the second-longest par 4 on the course. It looks like the longest with water along the entire right side of the hole, with a forced carry required with the second shot. The 17th is a 170-yard par 3, with water guarding three sides of the green. The 18th is a 384-yard par 4, with a tee shot over water and the approach over water.

“The finishing holes are amazing,” Michelle Wie said.

Par’s a good score through that stretch.

“You make three pars, you’re going to gain strokes on the field,” Ryann O’Toole said. “I think it’s fun to have that kind of finish.”

Kemper Lakes is a par 72 that will play to a scorecard yardage of 6,741 yards.

With more than 4 inches of rain hitting the area last week, and with more rain falling Tuesday, the course is playing long, but there’s better weather forecast the rest of the week.

After a tough winter left Shoal Creek with turf damage for the U.S. Women’s Open last month, players are reveling in the lush conditions Kemper Lakes offers.

“The golf course is in wonderful condition,” PGA chief of championships Kerry Haigh said. “The putting greens are great, the grass cover is excellent. There are no issues there.”

Water can come into play on about half the holes. The fairways average about 30 yards wide, with the rough thick and expected to be topped off at 3 inches.

“The fairways are fairly generous,” Haigh said. “I think the rough will be pretty tough based on the amount of rain we’ve had. The greens are very large, a couple 50 yards in length, where there can be a two- to three-club difference depending on the hole locations.”

There are 76 bunkers.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful test,” Haigh said. “It’s a good, solid golf course. There are no tricks to it, it’s all there in front of you.”

Wie to Lincicome: 'Just have fun' playing vs. men

By Randall MellJune 26, 2018, 9:07 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Brittany Lincicome’s pairing with Michelle Wie at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship last week was well timed.

She got to ask Wie for some advice about playing in a PGA Tour event.

Lincicome will tee it up with the men at the Barbasol Championship opposite The Open in three weeks. Wie, of course, took on the men multiple times as an up-and-coming teen phenom.

What did Wie tell Lincicome?

“Just have fun, just enjoy it out there,” Wie said. “She asked me if I wanted to do it again, and I was like, `No.’ But I definitely really enjoyed it when I did.

“It's a great experience. I learned so much playing with the guys, and it's definitely a unique experience. I think she's someone that can compete with them. She hits it really far. She has the right mindset for it, where she doesn't let things bother her and get to her. So, I think she's going to have a blast. Hopefully, the course will play fast, and you'll see her outdrive a couple of guys. That would be fun.”

Wie was asked if she really didn’t want to try to compete against the men in a PGA Tour event again.

“Never is a strong word, but I'd probably say I wouldn't want to do it again,” she said. “I don't know, just don't really want to.”

