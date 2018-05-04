Getty Images

From bad to worse: Tiger's putting ice cold

By Rex HoggardMay 4, 2018, 6:46 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Perhaps Steve Stricker could be available for some FaceTime fundamentals. Or, maybe Brad Faxon could send some enlightening text messages in time for the weekend.

Whoever or wherever Tiger Woods can find answers to a putter that’s gone as cold as a Ben Simmons jump-shot he should run, not walk, in that direction.

Every golfer has bad putting days. There are even those who have endured bad putting decades, but Woods’ play on Quail Hollow’s greens the last 36 holes has been nothing short of historically ugly.

Consider that through two rounds Tiger needed 64 putts, made just three putts over 10 feet and lost 2.9 shots to the field on Friday according to the strokes gained: putting statistic (his worst round on Tour since 2012). As bad as Thursday was for Tiger, when he needed 31 putts on his way to an even-par 71, things were worse on Day 2.

After starting on No. 10, he left an 11-foot birdie attempt short, three-putted the 14th and sixth holes and converted his longest attempt of the day on the ninth, a 13-footer, for his only birdie of the day to secure himself a spot just inside the cut line.

“I'm on a hot streak right now, I made the last putt,” he offered with a wry smile.

For the second consecutive day Woods talked of bouncy, firm greens that were slower than one would expect and his inability to adjust to the conditions. This came as an explanation, not an excuse. There were plenty of players, as the statistics suggest, that have had no problem converting on Quail Hollow’s rebuilt greens.

“I've had ample time to make the adjustment to hit the putts, hit them that much harder, and I'm just struggling hitting them that hard,” Woods conceded.

Some of this can be attributed to his own institutional knowledge. The last time Woods played the Wells Fargo Championship was 2012, long before the club began digging up holes and taking down trees in the run up to last year’s PGA Championship.

The course that Tiger won on in 2007 is long gone, but the memories remain. For Woods this can be both blessing and curse. At Augusta National, this kind of institutional knowledge is invaluable, but when a course has been altered as much as Quail Hollow those familiar lines and feelings can betray a player.

“I remember a lot of my putts I've hit from years ago, sometimes even over a decade ago. I can remember putts on certain greens and what they do, tendencies, especially in practice and at home, remembering the putts I would have to certain pins, going through the golf course in my head,” he explained. “When they change greens, I putt a lot on memory. I have a pretty decent memory.”

It at least partially explains how the guy who gained 9.47 shots for the week on the greens in ’07 is now giving 4.12 shots back this week.

What it doesn’t clarify is how the player who carved out a Hall of Fame career being able to adjust so quickly in the heat of the moment now seems to struggle with the mid-round mental pit stop. In his prime, no one was able to turn things around like Tiger, but as this most recent comeback progresses it’s become the wet blanket that’s spoiled many a party.

And these lapses go well beyond one area of the game.

At Torrey Pines, his first start in an official PGA Tour event following fusion surgery on his lower back last year, he hit just six of his last 28 fairways on his way to a tie for 23rd and he wasn’t much better when he missed the cut at the Genesis Open.

“We could all see how bad I was driving it,” he said in Los Angeles.

As his driving improved during the Florida swing, a new ailment came up at the Masters, where he struggled with his irons and he hit just 21 of 36 greens in regulation through his first two rounds.

“I didn't hit my irons very good. I drove it great on the weekend, but I kept hitting the ball poorly and if I did hit a green, I hit it above the hole, I hit it in the wrong spot. I had defensive putts for most of the days,” he said earlier this week. “I need to be more precise and I wasn't.”

And now his putter has gone walkabout. It’s a frustrating scenario for any golfer, particularly for Woods who has proven himself capable of either finding a quick fix on the fly or making the most of what he has.

There was a flashback moment on Friday following his second-round 73 that left him tied for 61st at 2 over. For the second consecutive day, Woods completed his media duties after the round and marched directly to the practice putting green.

“I have to go work on it, fix it,” he said.

The answers may not come as quickly as they once did, but it is encouraging to see he’s as dedicated as ever to finding them.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Getty Images

Bunker perfection helps propel Day to cusp of lead

By Rex HoggardMay 4, 2018, 11:25 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jason Day figured following his second-round 67 at the Wells Fargo Championship that if he could just get his iron play to come around he’s poised for something special.

“The driving's been great out there, the chipping and the putting's been good,” said Day, who is tied for second place at 6 under par and a stroke off the lead. “I was saying yesterday just the iron play needs to tighten up. I think once that starts to happen, then things are going to switch pretty quickly.”

At Quail Hollow, however, even his less-than-perfect iron shots are turning out well thanks to his sand play. He’s 8-for-8 in sand saves this week, including a hole-out from a greenside bunker at the par-5 10th hole for eagle.

“I just had to catch it clean, landed it on my spot perfectly and just kind of rolled around nicely into the hole,” Day said. “I holed one out last week at the Zurich [Classic] as well from the bunker and my bunker play's been really, really good this year.”

This is Day’s third start at the Wells Fargo Championship, and his first since 2012, but he explained that it was last year’s PGA Championship, which was played at Quail Hollow, that convinced him to come back.

“The PGA definitely kind of tipped it over the edge. I know that I can play well here because of how difficult the golf course is,” said Day, who tied for ninth place at the ’17 PGA.

Article Tags: Jason Day, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Getty Images

Setup tweak helps Casey climb leaderboard

By Rex HoggardMay 4, 2018, 10:56 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Paul Casey wasn’t happy with his swing and needed answers, so he turned to his swing coach, CBS golf analyst Peter Kostis, but he had to ease into it with a vague text message.

“Just a casual kind of, what are your movements?” Casey texted Kostis early Friday, “which he probably read as ‘help.’”

After 17 years together, it didn’t take Kostis long to offer a solution, explaining that Casey was standing too close to the golf ball and needed to get his hands higher at address.

Casey birdied two of his last five holes on his way to a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship for a share of fourth place, two strokes off the lead.

“It's a golf course I didn't have a lot of success on through the years and it used to be very sort of damp around here,” he said. “At the [2017] PGA, I had a good result [he finished 13th]. For some reason it just seems to be clicking now around this golf course. Maybe the firm and fast, I like that.”

Casey salvaged his round on the par-5 seventh hole after hitting into a lake, scrambling for a par and making the most of Quail Hollow’s “scoring” holes with birdies at Nos. 14 and 15.

Article Tags: Paul Casey, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Getty Images

Trust the process: Malnati leads at Wells Fargo

By Nick MentaMay 4, 2018, 10:54 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Peter Malnati walked onto a stage outside the clubhouse at Quail Hollow on Friday and had the following exchange with a PGA Tour media official.

“Yeah. I don't get to do this much. Do I need to talk into the microphone or can I …”

“Yeah.”

“… just talk straight to …”

“Microphone.”

“I’m just being silly.”

The exchange is part of a more-relaxed attitude that has Malnati on top of the leaderboard through 36 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Following rounds of 67-68, Malnati leads Aaron Wise and Jason Day by one at Quail Hollow, where he leads the field in strokes gained: putting, having made almost 190 feet worth of putts.

The 30-year-old won the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship but currently finds himself outside the FedExCup top 125, at 174th, in the final season of his exemption. He has made just 8 of 18 cuts this season, having missed six in a row from Mayakoba to Scottsdale.

The difference this week – according to the normally “high-strung,” anxiety-filled, but nonetheless cheerful Malnati – is in his attitude.

“Honestly, the biggest thing that's different this week from kind of the last couple years for me is just I'm more relaxed,” he said. “I'm feeling good, I'm confident with what I've been doing, and I'm kind of letting it show on the course rather than letting it stress me out.”

That wasn’t the case last week, when Malnati wanted so badly to perform for his friend and partner, Billy Hurley, at the Zurich Classic. The tension became too much, and the twosome missed the cut.

Trying to learn his lesson – and borrowing from the Sam Hinkie playbook – Malnati has the word “process” written on his glove this week, a reminder to focus on what is immediately in front of him “and be at peace with the results.”

“I've been trying to kind of embrace just being a little more calm and relaxed on the golf course this week,” he said. “It will be a good test tomorrow to see how I feel walking to that first tee. I'm sure there will be some nerves, but I'll definitely be excited and I'll be able to hang on to some of this calm that I felt these first two days.”

Article Tags: Peter Malnati, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Getty Images

LPGA shortens Texas event to 36 holes

By Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 9:13 pm

THE COLONY, Texas - Play has started at the LPGA Texas Classic, which has been shortened to 36 holes after two days of rain.

The LPGA announced on Twitter that play began Friday after an 8 1/2-hour delay. Officials hope the tournament will be completed on Sunday.

The first round was postponed Thursday after only 34 of the 144 golfers completed one or two holes because of morning rain and afternoon wind.

The field features Moriya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko and Brittany Lincicome.

Article Tags: 2018 Volunteers of America Texas Classic, Lydia Ko, Moriya Jutanugarn, Brooke Henderson

