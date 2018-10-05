Getty Images

Cut Line: Patrick Reed it and weep

By Rex HoggardOctober 5, 2018, 6:00 pm

In this 2018-19(!) edition of Cut Line, we revisit the good, the bad and the ugly from last week’s Ryder Cup and lament the lack of anything even close to an offseason on the PGA Tour.

Made Cut

Hype and hope. Let’s be honest, following Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods’ poor performances at the Ryder Cup, that duel in November is shaping up to be more of a pillow fight, but maybe there could be something to get excited about.

Watching Wednesday’s pre-match press conference for the UFC 229 fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, it was impossible not to be entertained.

“There will never be peace here. I always say you should aim for peace, but if you can’t aim for peace, aim between the eyes,” McGregor seethed.

There’s little chance the golf for the pay-per-view match between Woods and Mickelson will be that entertaining, but if there’s even the slightest prospect of a pre-match press conference with those two throwing a little shade at each other, it would be worth the price of admission.

Tweet of the week: 

It was little surprise that Fleetwood, along with soft-spoken running mate Francesco Molinari, emerged from the Ryder Cup as bona fide stars, but it was the Englishman’s post-match social media game that truly impressed. The highlight of the duo’s brilliance was a video on Monday with the two European stars cuddled next to the Ryder Cup. “How good was that for you?” Fleetwood asked in the video.

Not only did the duo almost single handedly win the Ryder Cup, but they also easily won Twitter.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

And the winner is... Voting for the PGA Tour Player and Rookie of the Year ended on Monday, although it seems to have been a formality on both fronts, with Brooks Koepka and Aaron Wise, respectively, being the consensus winners.

The more interesting award is one that may not be handed out. A few years back, the Tour nixed the Comeback Player of the Year Award for the more nebulous Courage Award. But whatever it’s called or however it’s defined, it seems Tiger Woods should be a lock to win it.

Following a year that included a back surgery and a DUI arrest, Woods played 18 events, qualified for the Tour Championship and won the season finale. If that’s not an all-world comeback, then I don't know what is.

And while we’re on the subject, I'd also like to suggest renaming the Courage Award in honor of Jarrod Lyle, who died in August following his third bout with cancer. Lyle won the award in 2015, the last time it was handed out, and was the most courageous person I've ever met.

The task (force) at hand. In the wake of another U.S. loss at the Ryder Cup, the consensus among the millions of armchair captains was that the American team must start over, but these hot takes ignore the simple fact that no one ever said this would be easy.

After the U.S. team’s victory in 2016, there was a healthy bit of caution mixed in with the celebration.

“We're kind of jumping the gun here,” Mickelson warned at Hazeltine. “That whole thing has nothing to do with one particular event, per se. This is something we're going to build on as we move forward.”

No one who was involved in that ’16 victory ever said victory was the new norm or guaranteed every two years. There is no shortage of reasons why the Europeans won last week but the simplest explanation is that they played better.

The Americans don’t need to blow up a system that has proven successful; they just need to play better.

Missed Cut

Saving Private Patrick. That’s not to say there isn’t room for improvement in the American team room.

Patrick Reed was never given a chance to answer a question about why him and Jordan Spieth weren’t paired together at Le Golf National, and maybe that was for the best.

Instead, Reed told the New York Times that he was blind-sided by the move and also criticized Jim Furyk for not playing him enough. “For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don't think it's smart to sit me twice,” he said.

Reed’s frustration feels wildly misplaced when you consider that his score counted on just four of the 15 holes he played during Saturday’s fourballs match, when he was paired with Tiger Woods.

And his complaints about a lack of communication don't add up. Nearly every player not named Reed has applauded Furyk for his leadership style, with Mickelson saying it was the “best week of team unity” he’s ever experienced.

Weeks before the Americans arrived in Paris for the matches, there were rumors that Furyk planned to pair Spieth with Justin Thomas, and it stretches the bounds of reason to think that Reed was in the dark.

Reed told the Times he was prepared to “light the room up like Phil in '14” on Sunday night in Paris. Perhaps, but then Furyk was no Tom Watson. and Reed’s message, unlike Mickelson’s in ’14, was selfish and by all accounts not shared by any of the other members of Team USA.

Season’s greetings. Echoes from Woods’ last putt at East Lake are still ringing in our ears, and the new season is already underway at this week’s Safeway Open, prompting familiar complaints that the Tour season is too long.

Although these concerns are nothing new, they are briefly worth noting once again because of the circuit’s new schedule, with the Tour Championship finishing the week before Labor Day weekend. In theory, this could create some sort of offseason, but don’t count on it.

The post-Tour Championship schedule in 2019 remains to be seen, but all indications suggest the Tour will have another brief intermission (one to two weeks) before starting up again.

As George Costanza will tell you, always leave them wanting more.

Article Tags: Cut Line, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods, Jarrod Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Connor McGregor, Patrick Reed

Trending

Getty Images

Hatton, Fleetwood, Finau lurking at Dunhill

By Associated PressOctober 5, 2018, 4:50 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Andrea Pavan shot 9-under 63 at Kingsbarns to share the lead with Lucas Bjerregaard after two rounds of the Dunhill Links Championship on Friday.

Two-time defending champion Tyrrell Hatton was among those a stroke back after taming Carnoustie in the multi-course event.

Pavan rolled in a four-foot putt at his last hole for a ninth birdie of the day and the joint-low round of the week in Scotland.

Like Pavan, Bjerregaard didn't drop a shot in his 65 on the same course, maintaining the Dane's strong form after four straight top-20 finishes on the European Tour. They were on 9-under overall.

Hatton backed up a first-round 70 at Kingsbarns with a 6-under 66 at Carnoustie, which is regarded as the toughest of the three courses that stage the tournament.

Eight of Hatton's last 10 rounds at the Dunhill Links have been in the 60s.

Hatton was joined in a tie for third place on 8 under with first-round co-leader Marcus Fraser (68 at St. Andrews) and Matthias Schwab (67 at St. Andrews).

In benign conditions after the fierce winds from Thursday dropped, Mikko Ilonen and Darren Fichardt tied Pavan for the low round of the day with 9-under 63s at St. Andrews.

Tommy Fleetwood, who was part of Europe's Ryder Cup-winning team in France last week, shot 67 at Carnoustie and was in a tie for eighth place on 6 under overall, three strokes off the lead.

All 168 players in the field will play a round on each course, before the final round takes place at St. Andrews on Sunday.

Article Tags: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links

Trending

Getty Images

Cheng, Jefferson tied at Asia-Pacific Amateur

By Associated PressOctober 5, 2018, 3:45 pm

SINGAPORE – Jin Cheng and Lloyd Jefferson Go each shot a 3-under 67 on Friday and shared the lead going into the weekend at the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Jin and Go were at 8-under 132 at Sentosa Golf Club, one shot ahead of Ha Jin-Bo and Bai Zheng Kai, who also had 67s.

Another shot back was Sadom Kaewkanjana, who at No. 10 is the highest-ranked Asian in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Sadom had a 66 to get within two shots.

Jin won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2015 and knows what's at stake. The winner is invited to play in the Masters at Augusta National in April, and now gets into the British Open.

''The chance to get back to the Masters motivates me to play better,'' Jin said. ''But I am trying not to think of that in between the shots. I don't want to do anything fancy over the next two days and just try and stick to my process.''

Jin won a team silver and an individual bronze in the recently completed Asian Games.

Go made five birdies to overcome his bogeys on the eighth and 13th holes. No Filipino has ever finished among the top 5 in the 10 years of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Trending

Getty Images

Leonard on Reed: 'Don't see how you pick him' for RC

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 5, 2018, 2:21 pm

Justin Leonard is a major champion and a veteran of three U.S. Ryder Cup teams, but even he was surprised by the fallout surrounding Patrick Reed's comments following the decisive American loss in Paris.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Golf Channel podcast, Leonard broke down the various ways things went wrong for Jim Furyk's U.S. side, from the lack of course knowledge to the underperforming nature of some of the picks. But the focus eventually landed on Reed, whose divisive comments about how things transpired in Paris left an impact.

"I don't remember anybody really burning bridges the way Patrick Reed has, the night after and the next day after the Ryder Cup," Leonard said. "It's a first for me."

Reed entered last week with a 6-1-2 career Ryder Cup record, and was expected to be a key contributor for Furyk. Instead he went 1-2, losing a pair of fourball matches alongside Tiger Woods and winning in singles after the fate of the Cup was already decided.

Leonard pointed out that at age 28 and with the green jacket hanging in his closet, Reed is expected to be a fixture on U.S. Ryder Cup teams for years to come. But he believes Reed has "put himself in a very uncomfortable place" the next time he makes a Ryder Cup roster, and that he might want to make sure he qualifies for the 2020 team at Whistling Straits on merit.

"He's got a lot of work to do," Leonard said. "I mean, if he's sitting on the fence of making a team, I don't see how you pick him to be on your team at this stage unless he really does a lot of work the next couple years, between now and Whistling Straits, to mend some of those relationships, and ask for forgiveness and be contrite and do all the right things."

Listen below for more insight from Leonard, and click here to subscribe to future episodes:

Article Tags: Justin Leonard, Patrick Reed, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Persistent rain, 27-plus holes wipe out players

By Randall MellOctober 5, 2018, 10:59 am

INCHEON, South Korea – The UL International Crown is asking tough questions of the eight teams in the running.

“It’s playing almost like a major championship,” American Jessica Korda said.

It’s becoming an extreme test in extreme conditions with Typhoon Kong-Rey grazing the region.

Korda said it wasn’t just the rain and wind that pummeled players during a grueling, marathon-like march on Friday. It was the course itself.

While it’s set up at 6,508 yards on the scorecard, it’s playing a lot longer, with soaked fairways and heavy rough.

“It’s just a lot. A lot of time between shots, a lot of thinking. We spent 12 hours in the rain, non-stop rain," Korda said. "I was hitting 3-woods into holes, with par 4s playing like par 5s.

“I just ran out of gas.”

With tee times moved up, the second round of fourballs was completed, with a quick turnaround for the start of the third round, which was suspended because of darkness at 5:42 p.m. local time (4:42 a.m. ET). The third round’s resumption will depend on the passing of Kong-Rey, which is being downgraded to a tropical storm. The heaviest rain will fall Saturday between 3 a.m. and noon local time, with winds gusting to 45 mph. Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected.

Full-field scores, standings from UL International Crown

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

The LPGA will give an update on its amended plans at 10:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

For the 32 players in the field, the chance to sleep in will be welcome.

“It was a long day,” America Michelle Wie said. “It was a grueling day.”

But a good day for the Americans.

They swept their morning matches against Thailand in routs.

Korda and Wie defeated Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum, 6 and 4.

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson defeated Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, 4 and 3. Kerr and Thompson ran their record to 10-1-2 as partners in Solheim Cups and International Crowns.

The Americans moved to the top of Pool B with their sweep.

England also enjoyed a sweep to move ahead of the favored Koreans, to the top of Pool A.

Kerr and Thompson were 1 up through 11 holes in their third-round fourballs match in the afternoon against Japan’s Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higan when play was suspended.

“We fought back and got it back,” Thompson said.

Kerr credited Thompson for helping them dig out of a hole after falling 3 down after four holes. Kerr played sick, having visited a doctor Thursday night to treat a sore throat. She was on antibiotics when she arrived to play in Friday’s rain.

“I feel better than I did yesterday,” Kerr said. “Thank God I had a partner today, and I've got one hell of a partner. Lexi carried me around the course like Thor's Hammer. That's how heavy I was. I started to come alive a little bit at the end there.”

The favored Koreans struggled in the morning, splitting their fourballs matches with Australia. They were up in one suspended match with England in the afternoon and down in another, with that matchup likely going to decide the Pool A winner.

So Yeon Ryu thanked the Korean fans who came out in the rain.

“I really appreciate the fans who came out here today, because the weather was pretty bad,” Ryu said.

She said the crowds who came out Thursday were instrumental in the Koreans getting off to a strong start by sweeping Chinese Taipei in the opening round.

“To be honest, as soon as the UL International Crown announced that the 2018 venue was going to be in Korea, we started to be really nervous about it,” Ryu said. “Obviously, if you're playing in the homeland, you have a benefit, but at the same time you have an extra pressure. So that was really tough thing to deal with.

“But we just played yesterday with huge crowd, and we realized that is actually more a benefit, instead of pressure. So we really enjoyed it. Hopefully we can have a really good performance in front of them and make them happy on Sunday.”

Article Tags: 2018 UL International Crown, Michelle Wie, Jessica Korda, Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson, So Yeon Ryu

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.