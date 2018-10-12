Getty Images

Cut Line: Right on schedule

By Rex HoggardOctober 12, 2018, 4:20 pm

For those who may have blinked and missed the PGA Tour’s offseason, the circuit was back at it again last week in Napa, Calif. The 2018-19 season will feature a dramatic makeover of the Tour's schedule, and to get you ready for the new calendar, we offer this week’s Cut Line.

Made Cut

Elephants in the room. The Tour identified two major issues when it reworked its schedule – going head-to-head with football in the fall, and a finish at the Tour Championship that left too many fans confused or disinterested.

Both of those issues have been addressed by the new schedule, with the season ending Aug. 25 at East Lake and a revamped format for the finale (although that might lead to even more confusion; see MDF).

The new schedule will also feature five consecutive months with a marquee event, with The Players Championship returning to March and the PGA Championship relocating to May.

By all accounts there was nothing about this process that was easy, and if nothing else, these basic elements of the extreme makeover will be upgrades.

The fall. It remains to be seen how the wraparound portion of the Tour calendar will impact this normally quiet part of the schedule, but if the fields for the next few events in Asia are any indication, look for some improvement here.

Plenty of top players made the trip to this week’s CIMB Classic, including Round 2 leaders Gary Woodland and Marc Leishman, and next week’s CJ Cup will feature a similarly solid cast, including Justin Thomas and Player of the Year Brooks Koepka.

The condensed schedule, combined with one less playoff event, has placed an added importance on players getting off to fast starts. There’s no better way to achieve that than playing the limited-field, no-cut stops in Asia.

Actually, the Wyndham Championship tournament director tweeted this last month, but his enthusiasm is worth noting as we examine the new schedule.

With one fewer playoff event starting next year, the Wyndham Championship takes on added importance for players trying to qualify or improve their status for the postseason. The addition of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, a $10 million bonus that will be awarded the top 10 regular-season players, will also boost the profile of what has become one of the Tour’s most creative events.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

East Lake anxiety. The new strokes-based format for the Tour Championship will, in theory, help clean up the confusion that has dominated the finale, avoiding the awkward, double-trophy presentation when the winner at East Lake doesn’t win the FedExCup.

What remains to be seen, however, is how fans will embrace what is essentially a professional event with handicaps. Next season, the playoff points leader will begin the week at the Tour Championship at 10 under par, with starting scores decreasing from there down to even par.

While the new format may simplify the ending, it will also lead to a wave of criticism when the Tour Championship and FedExCup winner didn’t actually have the best week at East Lake.

You only need to apply the strokes-based format to this year’s finale to get an idea of the potential pitfalls of the new system. Had the new format been used this year, Justin Rose, who actually tied for fourth place, would have finished at 14 under and beaten Tiger Woods, who actually won the event by two shots.

Imagine the outrage if Woods would have been denied his 80th Tour victory, and his first triumph in five years..

RIP. The new schedule will also feature some new stops with first-year tournaments in Detroit (Rocket Mortgage Classic) and Minnesota (3M Open), but they came at a cost.

Gone from the line up will be the Quicken Loans National and the World Golf Championship in Akron, Ohio.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational replaces the Akron event, and comes just after The Open in Memphis, while the Washington, D.C., stop appears to have succumbed to indifference. It’s the cost of doing business sometimes, but that won’t ease the blow for the fans in markets that no longer have Tour events.

Missed Cut

The spring. The condensed schedule makes for more high-profile events in a smaller window, and at no point will that be more obvious than in the spring.

Staring in late February, the Tour schedule will include two World Golf Championships, The Players and the Masters in an eight-week window. That stretch also includes popular events like the Genesis Open, the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

If players thought the end of last season was a grind, just imagine the faces driving down Magnolia Lane in April for the year’s first major after what may be an even more grueling stretch.

Cross-the-pond consequences. The impact the PGA Tour's new lineup will have on the European Tour remains to be seen.

Of particular concern will be how the new schedule fits in with what had become a strong run for the Continent in the build up to The Open. Stops in France, Ireland and Scotland had all benefitted in recent years from geography and a relatively quiet portion of the Tour schedule, but that will change.

That run will now be followed by a World Golf Championship - did we mention it would be played in Memphis in late July? - and three consecutive playoff events starting in August.

The new Tour schedule may have made things better for the folks in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., but the work is just getting started for their counterparts on the European Tour.

World No. 1 S.H. Park among four tied at Hana Bank

By Associated PressOctober 12, 2018, 7:53 am

INCHEON, South Korea – Sung Hyun Park and Ariya Jutanugarn - the LPGA's two top-ranked players - were among four sharing the lead after two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Park shot a 4-under 68 and No. 2 Jutanugarn was even better with a 67 on Friday for two-round totals of 8-under 136 at the Sky 72 Ocean Course in South Korea.

Danielle Kang and Charley Hull both fired 69s and were 8-under at the halfway point of the tournament.

Jutanugarn of Thailand made her move on the back nine with six birdies, including four on the last five holes.

LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship: Articles, photos and videos

''I hit a few shots pretty close and I make some long putts,'' she said.

Jutanugarn said it's too early to start thinking about who is leading. Hull, who has not won a title since 2016, echoed that.

''It's too early to keep an eye on the leaderboard,'' she said.

First-round leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan slipped to a 73, but was only two strokes off the lead along with Lydia Ko, who had 68 on Friday.

The KEB Hana Bank tournament is the first event in the swing through Asia with stops in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

Woodland fires 61, shares lead with Leishman

By Associated PressOctober 12, 2018, 7:22 am

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Gary Woodland shot an 11-under 61 to tie the course record Friday and join Marc Leishman in a share of the second-round lead at the CIMB Classic.

Woodland and Leishman (62) were at 14-under 130 on the revamped TPC Kuala Lumpur West course.

Woodland's bogey-free nines of 30-31 matched the 61 that Justin Thomas shot while winning the 2015 tournament, his first of two titles in a row in Kuala Lumpur.

Shubhankar Sharma (64) and Paul Casey (65) were tied for third, one stroke behind. Both golfers had stretches of four birdies and an eagle in five holes.

First-round leader Bronson Burgoon shot 69 and was two strokes behind, tied with fellow Americans Scott Piercy (67) and Austin Cook (68).

Thomas shot 69 and was five strokes behind. Defending champion Pat Perez closed with a birdie to shoot 69 and was nine strokes off the lead. Ernie Els shot 72 and was 10 strokes behind.

Woodland finished second to Ryan Moore in Kuala Lumpur in 2013 and 2014.

''It's nice to stay aggressive out there,'' Woodland said. ''This golf course suits up pretty good for me, I've had success here in the past. It's nice to be back and playing well.''

Full-field scores from CIMB Classic

CIMB Classic: Articles, photos and videos

Australia's Leishman says he needs more of the same on the weekend.

''A lot of good players at the top of the leaderboard. You're going to have to play extremely well to have a chance to win,'' Leishman said.

Sharma's round included a long birdie putt on the par-3 eighth hole.

''It was about 25 feet, between 20 and 25 feet, around there,'' Sharma said. ''That was the longest putt I made.''

There is no cut in the 78-player field.

Prize money at Kuala Lumpur totals $7 million, with $1,62 million to the winner.

The CIMB Classic marks the first of three PGA Tour events in Asia. It moves on to the CJ Cup in South Korea followed by the World Golf Championships event in Shanghai.

Pepperell (ace), Fleetwood among British Masters co-leaders

By Associated PressOctober 11, 2018, 6:51 pm

WALTON HEATH, England - Eddie Pepperell's hole-in-one on Thursday helped vault him up the leaderboard to 5 under and into a share of the lead after the first round of the British Masters, while tournament host Justin Rose struggled to a 74.

Fellow Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Wallace also shot 67s on a windy day at the Walton Heath course on the outskirts of London.

The first hole-in-one of Pepperell's career came in spectacular style as his 5-iron from 172 yards on the ninth hit the bottom of the flag and bounced high in the air away from the hole before spinning back into the cup.

Full-field scores from the British Masters

''It was a bizarre shot from where I was standing,'' he said. ''I played awful in the pro-am on Wednesday, probably the worst I have in a while, and I wouldn't say I played great today but ... it's great to be at the top with Matt and Tommy.''

Pepperell produced a superb run around the turn because he also had an eagle at the 11th and birdies at the seventh and 10th.

Fleetwood's round was not without incident, his only bogey coming after an errant tee shot on the par-3 17th finished in a cup holder in a buggy situated to the left of the green.

''I'm still not sure how it got there,'' said Fleetwood, who outscored playing partner and Ryder Cup team mate Francesco Molinari by six strokes. ''Luckily it didn't go in the beer in the other cup holder because it would have ruined a drink and the golf ball.''

Wallace had set the clubhouse target earlier in the day as he seeks a fifth win on his 50th European Tour start, and fourth victory of the season.

Report: Tour closing in on site for Curry-hosted event

By Will GrayOctober 11, 2018, 6:20 pm

The PGA Tour appears to be closing in on a potential host site for a new event held next fall that would be hosted by NBA superstar and avid golfer Steph Curry.

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, "several" Tour executives, including an agronomist, visited the newly-renovated South Course at Corica Park in Alameda, Calif., on two different occasions earlier this month. The Bay Area layout re-opened in June following an "extensive renovation" by architect Rees Jones.

The goal of the visits was reportedly to check out the course's viability as a future Tour host. While no agreement is in place, sports agency Octagon recently created a job posting for a tournament director that would be in charge of the as-yet-unnamed event.

"In this new role you will lead the day-to-day preparation and execution of a full-field PGA Tour event in San Francisco," the posting reads. "The tournament will be taking place in September and is a high-profile event that promises to be an exciting new opportunity for us."

While the report notes that a new tournament with Curry "has been in the works for several months," a Tour official told the Chronicle that "a number of projects" are being considered with Curry's foundation and the opportunity to partner with the three-time NBA champ would be an "incredible opportunity."

Although Curry makes his mark on the basketball court with the Golden State Warriors, he has plenty of game on the golf course. He has played on a sponsor invite each of the last two years at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic, shooting rounds of 74-74 in 2017 and 71-86 earlier this year.

According to the report, the new event is "tentatively slotted" for Sept. 19-22, 2019. With the Tour's revamped schedule ending with the Tour Championship on Aug. 25, that date would likely make Curry's event the second of the 2019-20 wraparound season, in between the season opener at The Greenbrier and the Safeway Open in nearby Napa which has served as the first event of the season since 2013.

