Cut Line: Ryder Cup reconsideration

By Rex HoggardJuly 27, 2018, 4:40 pm

In this week’s edition of Cut Line, Francesco Molinari’s victory at Carnoustie adds a new twist to the Ryder Cup hype, the PGA Tour may be second-guessing the secondary cut, and the RBC Canadian Open gets a new spot on the schedule and a better field . . . maybe.

Made Cut

Momentum moment. An event that was wildly one-sided in favor of Europe as recently as 24 months ago had taken on an inevitable feel of victory for the U.S. team. Fresh off the United States’ 17-11 victory two years ago, this year’s Ryder Cup had a distinct red, white and blue vibe.

Since the home side’s breakthrough at Hazeltine National in 2016, Americans had won five of the last six majors and boat-raced the International team, 19-11, at last year’s Presidents Cup.

But on Sunday at Carnoustie, Francesco Molinari ended the American Grand Slam run. Now, if early scouting reports from Le Golf National in Paris, site of this year’s matches, are any indication, the current crop of American bombers might not find the tight, rough-lined fairways to their liking.

“There's going to be a lot of European guys vying for [Molinari’s] partnership in the foursomes at the Ryder Cup, that's for sure,” Rory McIlroy said last weekend.

For the moment, momentum has swung back in the Continent’s direction. The Europeans will also have history on their side considering that the last time the American team won a Ryder Cup on foreign soil (1993) Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who will be two key anchors for the U.S. side this fall, weren’t even born.

A new look. Despite a closing 75, Davis Love III posted his best finish of the year at last week’s Barbasol Championship thanks, at least in part, to a familiar face in a new position.

Love had Mac Barnhardt, his long-time friend and former manager, caddie for him in Kentucky, where he began the final round just four strokes off the lead.

“It’s always fun to spend time with him in whatever capacity and to see him playing so well after all his injuries made it awesome for both of us,” Barnhardt said.

Barnhardt, who parted with Lagardère Sports in May, also caddied for Love at the John Deere Classic and said the two might reunite between the ropes later this season.

Tweet of the week: @DodoMolinari (Molinari’s brother, Edoardo)

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

Secondary second thoughts. When the PGA Tour introduced the secondary cut in 2008, the concern was how exceedingly large weekend fields impacted pace of play.

To be clear, the pace of play hasn’t picked up but the secondary cut may have outlived its usefulness.

The secondary cut, which calls for a second field reduction after 54 holes if 78 or more players make it to the weekend, has already been stopped at certain events, primarily the first two playoff stops. There’s currently a push to remove the second cut at The Players, and a recent proposal to the players advisory council would end the practice at all events.

In place of a secondary cut, fields would be reduced to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes, instead of the current top 70 and ties. The European Tour uses a top-65 rule and that circuit doesn’t seem to have the need for a secondary cut.

The PAC discussed the option at its meeting during the Quicken Loans National earlier this month and will continue the dialogue at the council’s next meeting in August.

If a new rule makes things more palatable for everyone involved, then so be it. Just don’t expect Cut Line to adjust. “MDF” is here to stay.

Closing in. However you slice Tiger Woods’ play at The Open, the bottom line remains the same, having the game’s most high-profile player in the mix is good for golf.

Although Woods’ quest for major No. 15 came up three strokes short and he still seems to be missing a crucial element late on Sundays, having Tiger anywhere near the lead promises a spike in interest that the game hasn’t seen in nearly half a decade.

There’s also something to be said for the impact Woods’ continued solid play has on his own psyche.

“I was saying earlier that I need to try and keep it in perspective because, the beginning of the year, if they'd have said you're playing The Open Championship, I would have said I'd be very lucky to do that,” Woods said on Sunday at Carnoustie. “I know that it's going to sting for a little bit here, but given where I was to where I'm at now, I'm blessed.”

Missed Cut

Oh, Canada. The Canadian Open has struggled with its post-Open Championship date for some time, with many top players bypassing the trip over from the United Kingdom.

As part of the Tour’s schedule makeover beginning next season, the event will move to the week before the U.S. Open in early June. It’s a relocation many see as a move that should help the championship’s field.

The problem with that thinking, however, is how the other schedule moves could impact Canada. The Travelers Championship, which is played the week after the U.S. Open, regularly attracts a strong field and could lure some players away, and the new condensed lineup could prompt others to simply make the most of a relatively quiet run on the schedule.

As the old saying goes, better the devil you know than the devil you don't.

 

Keegan (63) plays his last four holes in 6 under

By Rex HoggardJuly 28, 2018, 12:18 am

Keegan Bradley was cruising along on Friday, 3 under par through 14 holes but well off the lead at the RBC Canadian Open, when things turned around – quickly.

Bradley began his run with an 11-footer for birdie at the 15th hole and finished birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle, playing his last four holes in 6 under to shoot 63.

“That was wild,” Bradley said. “It turned kind of an average day out here into something really special. There's not many courses you can do that on like you can out here. That's what makes it such a great event.”

Bradley is tied for second place with Whee Kim, a stroke off the lead held by Kevin Tway who followed an opening 66 with a 65 on Friday for a 13-under total.

Bradley followed his birdie at No. 15 with a chip-in for eagle at the 16th hole and closed his round with a 21-footer for eagle at the last.

Bradley, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour whose last triumph was at the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, owned the lowest round on Day 2 at Glen Abbey.

First-round leader Robert Garrigus slipped into a tie for 10th place after a second-round 72.

Jimenez, Ames share lead at Senior Open

By Associated PressJuly 27, 2018, 10:34 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames were sharing the lead on 9-under when darkness ended play early in the second round of the Senior British Open on Friday.

Ames is among 18 players who must return on Saturday morning to complete their rounds. The Canadian golfer has one hole to go.

Earlier, pony-tailed Spaniard Jimenez fired a 5-under 67 for a total of 135, one better than American pair Jeff Sluman (68) and Kirk Triplett (71), and defending champion Bernhard Langer (69).

Among three players in the clubhouse on 137 was three-time winner Tom Watson, who remarkably shot his age by posting a 68. On the same 7-under overall mark were Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden and Vijay Singh of Fiji.

''I have been playing well and I attribute it to practicing quite hard before I came here,'' Watson said. ''I shot 68 on the Old Course under pretty good conditions and I'm very pleased.''

Jimenez's round was highlighted by an eagle-birdie-birdie run from the 14th.

''I played ... super golf,'' he said. ''It was very difficult with very strong winds on the first nine holes, and then on the back nine I played solid. It would mean a lot to win the Senior Open, especially here at St. Andrews, but some of the top players in the world are here.''

Triplett said he had no strategy for the historic links layout and simply planned to react according to the daily conditions.

''You can take the yardage book and throw it away most of the time'', he said. ''Whatever comes, you've got to figure out how to play it. I really enjoy links golf. I just haven't ever been very good at it.''

To the delight of the crowd, Scottish pair Sandy Lyle (66) and Colin Montgomerie (68) were among a group on 5-under 139.

''Yesterday, my putter let me down badly,'' said Lyle. ''I had chance after chance after chance. Today, though, I played very tidy golf.''

Montgomerie was less pleased with his performance.

''I was 4-under through eight,'' he said. ''Had 10 more chances, missed them all. So very poor really. No positives at all. It's all negative in my world.''

Play was delayed for 85 minutes at the start of the round due to thick fog.

NBC analyst Koch inside cut line at Senior Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 27, 2018, 9:43 pm

One week after calling the Open Championship at Carnoustie, NBC Sports and Golf Channel analyst Gary Koch will be hanging around for the weekend at the Senior Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Koch, who Monday qualified for the event with a 3-under 69 at Lundin Links, signed for rounds of 71-73 and sits at even par through 36 holes. 

Play was suspended because of darkness Friday night, with the projected cut line at 1 over. Eighteen players, including co-leader Stephen Ames, will return to finish the second round Saturday morning.

“Obviously I’m very satisfied," Koch said. "Just to get in the event to start off with, by qualifying and being the medalist over at Lundin Links, and then to make the cut. For a guy who doesn’t play very much competitively any more, I’m very satisfied with how I’ve done."

"Excited about the weekend and excited to just to play a couple more rounds at one of my favorite golf courses in the world," Koch added. "If the weather predictions are correct, we may get to play in some very challenging conditions, with some rain and some wind. It will be true links golf.”

Watson (68) shoots his age at St. Andrews

By Rex HoggardJuly 27, 2018, 9:32 pm

For the second consecutive year, Tom Watson shot his age at the Senior Open Championship, posting a 4-under 68 on Friday at the Old Course.

Watson, who carded a third-round 67 at last year’s Senior Open, had a single bogey and birdied the 17th hole - one of just eight birdies on Friday on the Road Hole - to move to 7 under par, two strokes off the lead held by Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames.

“I played a very good round on Tuesday and I was very happy with the way I was putting,” Watson said earlier this week. “Something good might happen here; I won the pro-am and I won the Par 3 Contest before the Masters – I’m on a winning streak.”

Watson is a five-time winner of The Open, but he never won the game’s oldest championship at St. Andrews; he did finish runner-up at St. Andrews in 1984.

Watson is a three-time winner of the Senior Open and finished runner-up to Stewart Cink at the 2009 Open at 59.

Friday’s round was the ninth time Watson has shot his age or better on the PGA Tour Champions and the third time this season.

