Come and get it: PGA ripe for low scores

By Ryan LavnerAugust 8, 2018, 6:02 pm

ST. LOUIS – Going the distance on a hot, steamy Midwest morning, Dustin Johnson bumped into Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton as they headed off the 10th tee at Bellerive Country Club.

Rather than wait for them to clear in front of him on the 508-yard par 4, Johnson instead launched a missile over their heads.

The crowd roared with laughter.

Then Rory McIlroy stepped up and fired another warning shot. Jon Rahm, too.

The last to play was Shane Lowry, and this made the group slightly uncomfortable, because Lowry is average length off the tee and Garcia and Hatton were fast approaching their golf balls.

“Hurry up! Hurry up!” McIlroy said, giggling. But sure enough, Lowry, too, had more than enough firepower to send it 300-plus.

Get used to that sight. Soft and swampy Bellerive will be under attack all week in the final edition of the August PGA Championship.

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

Beginning next year, the year’s final major will instead be contested second, sandwiched between the Masters and U.S. Open. The coordinated move allows the sport to showcase huge tournaments from March to August, the PGA Tour to end its wraparound season before football monopolizes viewership, the Olympics to have top billing in August 2020, and the PGA to expand its premier event to other parts of the country and appeal to 85 percent of its membership that is just beginning its season.

It’s a dramatic shifting of the golf landscape. In its 100-year history, the PGA has been played in nine different months, but it’s occupied the final spot on the major calendar 57 of the past 58 years.

That’s been its core identity, the reason why for years the PGA’s tagline was “Glory’s Last Shot.” And it was true. The PGA doesn’t have the grandeur of the Masters, the ruggedness of the U.S. Open or the tradition of The Open, but if nothing else it offered a final opportunity to salvage an uneven season, or to cap a great year, or to project ahead to bigger and better things for the following season.

That all changes in 2019, however, when the PGA will have to redefine what makes it distinctive – other than boasting the strongest field of any major (109 of the top 111 in the world are here) and the 20 spots reserved for the club professionals.

It’s telling, perhaps, that when asked about the defining characteristics of this championship, most players pointed to their world-class treatment and the user-friendly setups.

That everything from the lodging to the facilities to the staffing is convenient and accessible.

That it’s a fair test on a straightforward, no-frills layout.

That chief championships officer Kerry Haigh and Co. aren’t concerned with the winning score, whether it’s 5 or 15 under.

“I think you look at it as a really challenging, difficult PGA Tour event with the aura of a major championship and certainly the most competitive field in all of golf,” Jordan Spieth said.

Of course, that “really challenging, difficult” part could get tested this week.

After a scorching-hot summer, club officials had no choice but to keep Bellerive as soft as possible to avoid losing the course too early. Mother Nature’s impact can mostly be found in the greens, which have little root structure and should accept more soft-landing approaches, even from the rough. The actual surfaces putt better than they appear, but the PGA left a notice in the locker room alerting players that green speeds and conditions would be intentionally slower in practice than during competition rounds. An inch and a half of rain Tuesday only added to the belief that this will be quintessential target golf.

“I look at that as a positive,” Haigh said, “because I think we could have one of the most exciting PGA Championships ever played.”

Branden Grace carded the first 62 in major-championship history at last year’s Open Championship on a calm, windless day at par-70 Royal Birkdale, and there’s a growing sense that mark could be under assault this week.

The cushy Zoysia fairways make even tricky shots around the greens more playable. There are few disaster holes to make double bogey or worse. The greens themselves are massive targets, but almost all have smaller quadrants that balls can funnel into and increase the likelihood of hole-outs.

“If you put 98 of the top 100 golfers in the world on a beautifully manicured course with soft greens and little or no wind,” Haigh said, “I certainly hope and expect we’ll see a lot of birdies.”

If all goes well, Wednesday was the one and only time that Haigh planned to meet with the press. He doesn’t particularly enjoy the annual gathering, because his task is to showcase the best players on great layouts, nothing more, and that won’t change whether this tournament is played in August or May.

“I don’t like being up here,” he said. “I don’t really want to talk about it because we are not the story. It’s the players and the golf course.”

And that’s a mission statement that everyone who loves golf can support.

Bryson to donate long-drive earnings to Lyle's family

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 8, 2018, 7:58 pm

ST. LOUIS – Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday won the PGA’s annual Long Drive Competition, after ripping a 331-yard drive at Bellerive Country Club.

DeChambeau’s big blast edged Peter Uihlein (328 yards) and Tony Finau (324 yards).

The top three finishers receive charitable donations of $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively, to a designated U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity of their choice.

DeChambeau reportedly decided to donate his winnings to Jarrod Lyle’s family.

Lyle, who has endured a two-decade-long battle with leukemia, decided to end active treatment and enter palliative care at home in Australia. He has two young girls, Lusi and Gemma, and a GoFundMe account to provide for the family has already generated $80,000 of its $200,000 goal.   

Big week for U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls at PGA

By Ryan LavnerAugust 8, 2018, 7:39 pm

ST. LOUIS – Jim Furyk won’t just be focused on his own score this week at the PGA Championship.

He’ll also pay attention to the positions of all of his Ryder Cup team hopefuls.

The PGA marks the final week of qualifying for the U.S. squad. The top 8 players on the points list after the year’s final major automatically earn a spot on the roster. Furyk will make three of his four captain’s picks in four weeks, after the conclusion of the Dell Technologies Championship outside Boston, and then his final choice will be announced after the following week’s BMW Championship.

Only four players – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed – are guaranteed to be in Paris. Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth, Nos. 5 and 6, respectively, in the standings, have just about locked up their spots.

The other two spots are very much up for grabs.

Currently ranked seventh, Rickie Fowler has a 359-point lead over No. 8 Webb Simpson.

The winner of the PGA earns two points for every $1,000 earned (3,780 points). Everyone else who makes the cut earns 1.5 points per every $1,000 earned, which means there’s potential for plenty of volatility over four days here at Bellerive.

“It’s stressful,” Furyk said Wednesday. “It’s like there’s two scoreboards – one for playing, and one you’re getting at home checking out the guys around you. I’ve come to the PGA in the seventh or eighth spot a couple of times. You’re trying to figure out how Nos. 9, 10 and 11 played. It definitely becomes a tournament within a tournament.”

Here’s a look at the contenders:

No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau

Trails by: 49 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $32,667

Skinny: Barring a total meltdown over the past month, Captain Furyk would be hard-pressed to leave DeChambeau at home. The 24-year-old won the Memorial, finished in the top 5 in three other events, and has the backing of Tiger Woods. There are some question marks, however, given his unorthodox approach, and he raised eyebrows with his back-nine implosion at the European Open. If he can’t handle the heat in a lower-tier event in Germany, how will he stand up to 50,000 screaming Europeans in Paris?

No. 10 Phil Mickelson

Trails by: 158 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $105,334

Skinny: Lefty would allow Furyk more flexibility if he qualified on his own. But even if he doesn’t crack the top 8, Mickelson will be on the squad as a pick. He’s the heart and soul of the U.S. team. The form he shows in the next two weeks will determine the number of matches he plays.

No. 11 Xander Schauffele

Trails by: 514 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $342,667

Skinny: The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year had a quiet sophomore campaign until he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open and then played his way into the final group at Carnoustie, eventually tying for second. So that’s how he earned the majority of his points. Another strong major performance at the PGA would go a long way toward proving to Furyk that he’s ready for the big stage, and he won’t have to try hard to get the captain’s attention – they’re grouped together for the first two rounds at Bellerive.

No. 12 Matt Kuchar

Trails by: 522 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $348,001

Skinny: Mr. Reliable has plenty of team experience, but 2018 has been his worst year in nearly a decade. His top-10 at The Open was just his fourth of the year, and his first since late March. If he can show any form over the next month, he’s a good bet to land one of Furyk’s captain’s picks. He’d be a steady hand when paired with an unproven rookie.

No. 13 Tony Finau

Trails by: 903 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $602,001

Skinny: Like Schauffele, he’ll play the first two rounds here with Furyk, and he also got some quality time with the captain during a scouting trip to Paris before The Open. One of the longest hitters on Tour could have a field day at Charmin-soft Bellerive as he looks to improve on his underappreciated major record. He’s the only player with top-10s in the first three majors of the year, but it’s still unclear whether his brawny game is an ideal fit for a plodder’s paradise like Le Golf National.

No. 14 Kyle Stanley

Trails by: 931 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $620,667

Skinny: Stanley has emerged from the abyss to challenge for an automatic spot or even a pick. Ranked 409th in the world just three years ago, he’s climbed all the way to 26th. He won last year outside D.C. and has a pair of runner-up finishes this season in big-money events – the Memorial, where he lost to DeChambeau in a playoff, and also last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Putting is his biggest weakness, however, and Ryder Cups always come down to the players who can shake in the most putts.

No. 15 Kevin Kisner

Trails by: 967 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $644,667

Skinny: He could have made this a lot easier on himself had he closed out a pair of major opportunities, both last year at the PGA and again last month at Carnoustie, where he shared the 54-hole lead. He’s struggled with consistency this year, but he’s deadly accurate off the tee, remains one of the best putters in the world and is a fierce competitor who wouldn’t back down from a challenge in Paris. A couple of good results could go a long way for Kiz.

No. 20 Tiger Woods

Trails by: 1,951 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $1,300,667

Skinny: Basically, Woods needs to win to automatically crack the top 8, but it’s not going to matter. As long as he remains upright and somewhat competitive over the next month, he’ll be turning in his assistant’s walkie-talkie in exchange for a team bag.

Thomas: Soft greens suggest low scoring

By Rex HoggardAugust 8, 2018, 7:15 pm

ST. LOUIS – Soft greens, the byproduct of hot and humid conditions and putting surfaces that probably wouldn’t handle the stress of tournament speeds, and relatively generous fairways promise to make this week’s PGA Championship something of a scoring frenzy.

How low the field assembled at Bellerive will go remains to be seen, but observers agree that low scores will be the norm.

“I feel like it's going to be very similar to last week, where you're going to see a pretty good amount of those kind of mid-60s, but you're going to see some high scores too just because of the length of the golf course and the rough,” said Justin Thomas, the defending champion this week and the winner last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where he won with a 15-under total.

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

As for the greens, which officials said will “remain slower than they are planned” during practice rounds, Thomas said he doesn’t see it being an issue and was particularly encouraged having grown up on similar greens in Kentucky.

“You look at any place in this part of the country in August, with this much humidity and this much rain, I mean, they're going to be soft, they're going to be slower,” he said. “You're not going to get greens like Augusta. You get a place like this in April, then you'll be able to have that, but that's just how it works.”

Bevacqua: Final PGA as CEO is 'bittersweet'

By Nick MentaAugust 8, 2018, 6:43 pm

ST. LOUIS – For the first time since the news was announced, outgoing PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua addressed his upcoming move to NBC Sports.

Speaking Wednesday in an annual news conference ahead of the PGA Championship, Bevacqua called his impending departure “bittersweet.”

“The past, roughly six years at PGA of America have been wonderful,” he said. “As many of you know, I'll be moving on to NBC Sports. But what made that decision, at least a little bit easier for me, is the fact that I know I'll still be so involved with golf and still so involved with the PGA of America, such a wonderful organization, and with the friends I've made, like Kerry [Haigh], who I absolutely think the world of, my fellow staff, the board, the officers.”

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

Bevacqua is taking over in the newly created role of NBC Sports Group president. He will oversee NBC Sports programming, marketing and digital, in addition to the company’s regional cable networks and all NBC’s golf businesses.

Bevacqua will start in his new role in September and has already had “many conversations” with PGA officials about the search for his replacement.

“It's a strange week walking around and thinking that, in my role as CEO, this will be my last PGA Championship, but it certainly won't be my last PGA Championship. This is a championship I'll be at year in and year out because it has a special place in my heart, and it's special for the game of golf.”

