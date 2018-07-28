Getty Images

Rosaforte Report: Friends remember, mourn Lietzke

By Tim RosaforteJuly 28, 2018, 8:59 pm

The last time I talked to Bruce Lietzke was almost 14 months ago. He was in good spirits considering his diagnosis. Glioblastoma is a death sentence that very few beat.

Lietzke called it “a bolt of lightning” when we spoke last June, a cancer that shows up for no reason. On Saturday morning it took his life, and the golf world reacted with sorrow and backstories that illustrated how Lietzke, 67 at the time of his death, was one of the most personable and technically efficient touring pros in the history of the game.

During his offseason, Lietzke put away his clubs and replaced them with tools to work on his muscle cars. His favorite ride was a 1967 Corvette with a 466-cubic-inch engine.

It is a true story that his caddie put a banana under the head cover of his driver going into one offseason, knowing when the clubs came out again, so would the banana.

Lietzke lived on a farm in north Texas but never considered using some of the 625 acres to build a couple golf holes - not one blade of grass.

“It’s water and pastures and no golf holes,” he said after climbing down from his tractor to take my call. The last time he remembered hitting a golf ball was his last PGA Tour Champions event in 2011. In seven years he hadn’t done an exhibition. Instead of “fishing” as special interest, Lietzke more accurately listed “serious fishing.”

As friend Curtis Strange said in a Twitter post on Saturday, “We hunted, we fished, but most importantly we all laughed with Leaky.”

As his career unfolded, Lietzke gradually decreased the number of events he played. Yet in what close friend Bill Rogers described as a part-time job, he was able to consistently carve the ball from left to right.

On Twitter, Golf Channel's Brandel Chambree compared Lietzke to Ben Hogan as two men who knew how to hit a fade. The difference was their work habits.

Lietske wasn’t a grinder. He was a natural. And, as sports psychologist and author Kapil Gupta once wrote, he focused on maintaining that skill. 

"I read the transcript of an interview with Mr. Lietzke in which I came across one of the most interesting statements I have ever heard from a professional athlete," Gupta wrote. "He said, 'It’s human nature to want to be better. I don’t want to be better. I want to be exactly like I was yesterday.' "

To the very end, Lietzke tried to remain positive. He came from the generation of Rogers, Strange, Andy Bean, Corey Pavin, Raymond Floyd, Hall Sutton, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lanny Wadkins and Jerry Pate, so his13 career wins and seven on PGA Tour Champions didn’t come easy.

A year ago, Rogers, Crenshaw and Pate paid a visit prior to Lietzke's first four-hour operation at the University of Texas Southwest Medical Center to tell stories. Before he was rolled in for surgery, Lietzke worried that his friends’ laughter would have them removed from hospital. Rogers was roommates with Lietzke in the early seventies at the University of Houston, and visited his friend 10 days ago, knowing it would be the last time they communicated.

Bruce and his wife, Rose, went into the darkest hours together Shedding tears and saying long prayers. They were married 38 years. 

A service is planned based around the travel time of his friends getting home from the Senior Open at St. Andrews.

“Today was a day full of celebrating one who did it about as good as you could do it,” Rogers said. “He did it good. He led a great life and he finished strong in regards to how he fought the disease. Now he can rest in heaven. Sure in that, we are.”

Article Tags: Bruce Lietzke

Trending

Getty Images

DeChambeau shares 1-shot lead in Europe

By Associated PressJuly 28, 2018, 10:20 pm

HAMBURG, Germany - Bryson DeChambeau shared a one-shot lead with Richard McEvoy heading to the final round of the European Open on Saturday.

Both golfers seek their first European Tour title.

DeChambeau started the third round ahead by a shot.

But McEvoy carded a 3-under 69 for the Englishman to lead the tournament at 12 under. DeChambeau had to birdie the last hole to tie him with a 70 at Green Eagle Golf Courses.

Right behind them were Masters champion Patrick Reed (69), and Austria's Matthias Schwab (70).

McEvoy's momentum - he went out in 32 - was stalled by a three-hour delay for lightning in the area. But after winning in France last week on the Challenge Tour, he's enjoying his attitude and form.

''I prevailed last week so fingers crossed I can finish it off again tomorrow,'' he said.

Unlike McEvoy, DeChambeau was grateful for the stop in play. It gave him time to refocus and get his game back in order. He made three birdies on the back nine. An American hasn't won this event in 38 years.

Reed briefly held the lead on his own after play resumed and he birdied the 11th, but he was overtaken by DeChambeau and McEvoy and dropped a shot on the 13th.

Article Tags: 2018 Porsche European Open, Bryson Dechambeau, Richard McEvoy

Trending

Getty Images

DJ fires 7-under 65, shares lead at Canadian Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 28, 2018, 10:18 pm

Dustin Johnson made a big move on Saturday to grab a share of the lead at the Canadian Open. Here's the lowdown from the third round at Glen Abbey.

Leaderboard: Dustin Johnson (-17), Whee Kim (-17), Ben An (-17), Kevin Tway (-17), Hudson Swafford (-13), Rory Sabbatini (-13)

What it means: Coming off a disappointing missed cut last week at The Open, DJ is back on track in Canada. The world No. 1 is seeking his third win of the year, and it would tie Bubba Watson for the most wins on the season. Other than his missed cut at Carnoustie, DJ hasn't finished outside the top 17 in six events since the Masters. He's come close at Glen Abbey, finishing T-2, T-2, T-8 in his last three starts. DJ would be the first world No. 1 to win the Canadian Open since Vijay Singh in 2004.

Round of the day: Johnson tied for the low round of the day, and it could have been so much better. He started with five birdies in the first six holes, but then he played his next seven holes in 2 over par, including a bogey at the par-5 13th. DJ then played the last five holes in 4 under par despite a par at the par-5 18th.

Best of the rest: Ben An grabbed a share of the lead with a bogey-free, 6-under 66. And it came at a good time. Since losing out to Bryson DeChambeau at the Memorial, An hasn't finished better than 41st in his last four starts.

Biggest disappointment: Coming off a 9-under 63, and in position to grab his first win since 2012, Keegan Bradley tumbled down the leaderboard with a 1-over 73.

Shot of the day: DJ had many great shots to choose from, but this fairway bunker shot at 14 was pretty nice:

Main storyline heading into the final round: All eyes will be on DJ as he has the clear advantage heading into the final round. He is seeking his 19th PGA Tour win, while the other three players tied for the lead are seeking their first. An is the other player to watch since he did win the European Tour's flagship event - the BMW PGA - in 2015, and he nearly won the Memorial in June.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 RBC Canadian Open

Trending

Getty Images

Jimenez leads Senior Open; Langer two shots back

By Associated PressJuly 28, 2018, 8:07 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - Miguel Angel Jimenez shot par 72 in blustery conditions to remain 9-under overall and two shots clear heading to the final round of the Senior British Open on Saturday.

Tied for second were Tom Pernice (71) and Kirk Triplett (73) of the United States, defending champion Bernhard Langer (73) and Stephen Ames (74) of Canada.

A dozen others, including 68-year-old Tom Watson, were within four strokes of the leader.

Only 13 men broke par in the third round at St. Andrews in winds gusting up to 25 mph (40 kph).

''We started with some flow and then we had a lot of ebb,'' Triplett said.

Full-field scores from The Senior Open

Jimenez's four birdies neatly cancelled out his four dropped shots. He made the unlikeliest of birdies at the long 14th when his blind approach from thick rough somehow bounced and rolled its way to no more than a foot from the cup. A neat up-and-down from the Road Hole bunker left of the 17th green kept things going. But a 10-foot putt for birdie on the final green slid past. It was, he felt, a day for patience.

''It would mean a lot to win The Senior Open, especially here at St. Andrews,'' Jimenez said. ''Seve (Ballesteros) was the first Spaniard to win The Open on this golf course, and it would be amazing if I could join the club with him.''

Watson won the British Open five times, but not at St. Andrews, and remains hopeful of annexing this seniors title for a record-breaking fourth time.

''It's good to be in position,'' he said.

Article Tags: Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, 2018 Senior Open Championship

Trending

Getty Images

A. Jutanugarn, A. Yang co-lead Ladies Scottish Open

By Associated PressJuly 28, 2018, 7:34 pm

GULLANE, Scotland - Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang lead the Ladies Scottish Open by one stroke after an increasingly tough scoring day in the third round on Saturday.

None of the top five broke par 71, as the wind picked up in the afternoon and grew to a howling 35 mph (55 kph) at Gullane.

Ariya and Yang carded 2-over rounds of 73 to be 8 under for the tournament.

Ariya bogeyed four holes before the Thai eagled the par-5 16th from 40 yards.

''I'm just really lucky,'' Ariya said. ''I wanted to make birdie.

''When the wind started to blow, I said, 'Here is the Scottish Open, the real one.' I had so much fun, I hit everywhere.''

Full-field scores from the ASI Ladies Scottish Open

Yang, on her 29th birthday, birdied her last hole to join Ariya at the top after three bogeys on the back nine.

Their closest challenger was Minjee Lee of Australia (71) at 7 under.

Two more South Koreans, Haeji Kang (71) and So Yeon Ryu (72), were a shot further adrift.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda (68), South Korea's Jin Young Ko (68), and Australia's Sarah Kemp (67) made ground to rise into contention. Kemp enjoyed the low round of the day after going out during the calmer morning. She was five off the lead.

American golfer Tiffany Joh, the overnight leader after a course-record 62 on Friday, played in the final group with Ariya and Yang and hit trouble. She dropped seven shots over six holes before the turn, and finished her round on 9-over 80. But she was only four shots back.

Sophia Popov of Germany was one of the early starters and earned a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth to follow an eagle on the second. She was seven shots off the lead.

Article Tags: Ariya Jutanugarn, Amy Yang, 2018 Ladies Scottish Open

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.