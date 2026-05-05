Jon Rahm reaches agreement with DP World Tour, pays outstanding fines

Jon Rahm and the DP World Tour have reached an agreement that will allow the Spaniard to compete on the Europe circuit this season.

Rahm turned down an original offer by the European tour to return earlier this year, telling reporters in March the circuit was “extorting players” who wanted to return from LIV Golf.

“The DP World Tour and Jon Rahm have come to an agreement on conditional releases to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf during the remainder of its 2026 season. This involves payment of all outstanding fines accrued from 2024 to date, along with participation in agreed DP World Tour tournaments (outside the majors) in the remainder of the 2026 season,” a statement released by the DP World Tour on Tuesday read.

The deal is similar to one eight other LIV players agreed to in February, including Tyrrell Hatton. In exchange for “conditional releases” to play LIV events in 2026, players must pay all outstanding fines for past violations of the conflicting event rules and participate in “stipulated” DP World Tour tournaments.

“I was never worried about that. There was some things I believed in that I wanted them to agree with me, and I knew it was a matter of time. I also understand they have their bylaws and their way to go about things and they have to follow certainly procedures, and things are never as easy or as fast as you would think they would be, or at least I would have liked, but I was never worried,” Rahm said Tuesday at the LIV Golf event in Virginia.

“My only concern right now, when it comes to those events in October, is the due date (with his wife’s pregnancy) that we have. That’s the only issue I have that would make me not be at the Spanish Open. Besides that, I think they can count on my participation.”

The releases are not precedent-setting and the next deadline for players to apply or reapply for membership before the 2027 season will be in November.

Rahm will be eligible to earn Race to Dubai points starting at next week’s PGA Championship and he will also be eligible to play for Europe at next year’s Ryder Cup if he follows the guidelines of his conditional release and remains in membership through this season and 2027.