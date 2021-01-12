Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
PGA TOURGolfDarren Fichardt

Darren
Fichardt

More News

nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
Bank of Utah Championship winner Michael Brennan talks with Ryan Lavner about making it to the PGA Tour and his feelings on fewer Tour cards being available.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Presented By United Leasing & Finance 2025 - Final Round
WWT Championship field: Sponsor invite Johnny Keefer could still earn Masters invite with win
Keefer, who is on the cusp of earning a Masters invite via the OWGR top 50 at year’s end, will compete as a sponsor exemption in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup
Some Ryder Cup fans could have unique lodging in Ireland in 2027
There is a possibility that some of the 200,000 fans expected to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup in County Limerick, Ireland, would be housed in rooms aboard cruise ships.
nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
Christo Lamprecht joins Golf Today to discuss the tight-knit group of South African golfers and what he is most excited for after he secured his PGA Tour card.