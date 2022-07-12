Skip navigation
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
Bank of Utah Championship winner Michael Brennan talks with Ryan Lavner about making it to the PGA Tour and his feelings on fewer Tour cards being available.
GOLF-ASIA-HKG
LIV’s Tom McKibbin wins Hong Kong Open in rout to punch Masters, Open tickets
McKibbin’s dominant victory Sunday at the Link Hong Kong Open came with added prizes: spots in the 2026 Masters and 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Presented By United Leasing & Finance 2025 - Final Round
WWT Championship field: Sponsor invite Johnny Keefer could still earn Masters invite with win
Keefer, who is on the cusp of earning a Masters invite via the OWGR top 50 at year’s end, will compete as a sponsor exemption in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup
Some Ryder Cup fans could have unique lodging in Ireland in 2027
There is a possibility that some of the 200,000 fans expected to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup in County Limerick, Ireland, would be housed in rooms aboard cruise ships.