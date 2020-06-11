Best of: DeChambeau's body transformation, through the years

Image of Bryson DeChambeau and how his body has transformed, through the years, from an NCAA champion to becoming a multiple PGA Tour winner.

2015: Bryson DeChambeau after winning the NCAA men's individual championship in June.

Getty Images

2015: Bryson DeChambeau after winning the U.S. Amateur Championship in August.

Getty Images

2015: Bryson DeChambeau at the Australian Open in November.

Getty Images

2016: Bryson DeChambeau at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December.

Getty Images

2017: Bryson DeChambeau at the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open in November.

Getty Images

2018: Bryson DeChambeau at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November.

Getty Images

2019: Bryson DeChambeau at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October.

Getty Images

2019: Bryson DeChambeau at the Presidents Cup in December.

Getty Images

2020: Bryson DeChambeau at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Getty Images

2020: Bryson DeChambeau at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June.

Getty Images

