Best of: Lee Elder through the years

Images of Lee Elder, a four-time PGA Tour winner, and the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament.
18 Apr 1997: Lee Elder watches the ball fly during the Senior''s Championship in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport
14 Jun 1997: Portrait of Lee Elder of the USA during the US Open at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. \ Mandatory Credit: David Cannon/Allsport
19th May 1988: Full-length image of American professional golfer Lee Elder putting on the golf course green in Scarborough, New York. (Photo by Keith Meyers/New York Times Co./Getty Images)
Lee Elder hits a drive at the 2004 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA)
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: Golf: View of Lee Elder singing with band at Croce's Jazz Bar in Gaslamp Quarter neighborhood, San Diego, CA 2/28/2008 (Photo by Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (SetNumber: X79723 TK2 R1 F18)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 17: Golf: US Open, Closeup of Lee Elder during Saturday play, Pebble Beach, CA 6/17/1972 (Photo by James Drake/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (SetNumber: X16916 TK3 R9 F13)
UNITED STATES - APRIL 11: Golf: The Masters, Closeup of Lee Elder in action on Friday at Augusta National, First African-American to play tournament, Augusta, GA 4/11/1975 (Photo by Eric Schweikardt/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (SetNumber: X19455 TK2 R32)
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: Golf: View of Lee Elder with former basketball player and Hall of Famer Bill Russell during round at La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, CA 2/28/2008 (Photo by Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (SetNumber: X79723 TK2 R2 F35)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1978: Lee Elder poses by an oak tree near the clubhouse during the 1978 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in April 1978 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 03: Carl Seldon, Lee Elder, John Bailey, Calvin Peete and Pete Brown with their wives in the PGA TOUR Pavilion during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on November 3, 2005. (Photo by Caryn Levy/PGA TOUR)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1975: Lee Elder watches his putt during the 1975 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 1975 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1975: Lee Elder watches his shot in front of a small gallery during the 1975 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 1975 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1975: Lee Elder watches his chip shot in front of a small gallery during the 1975 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 1975 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1977: Lee Elder relaxes in a golf cart during the 1977 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 1977 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1979: Lee Elder (R) and Wally Armstrong wait to tee off on the second hole during the 1979 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13th, 1979 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1978: Lee Elder watches his shot during the 1978 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 1978 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1978: Lee Elder watches his shot on number 12 during the 1978 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 1978 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1975: Lee Elder tees off during the 1975 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in April 1975 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Professional golfer Lee Elder attends the BET Awards third annual ''Power to End Strokes'' golf tournment at the Angeles National Golf Course on June 26, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - MARCH 19: Lee Elder signing autographs during the 58th Senior PGA Championship held at the PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. April 17-20, 1997. (photograph by The PGA of America). (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images)
New York, N.Y.: Lee Elder (L) and Arnold Palmer share a laugh during a recent tournament. Elder will be the first black player to ever compete in the Masters Golf tourney. Lee Elder gained his berth in the Masters by winning the Monastic Open, April 21, 1974.
Pensacola, Florida: Lee Elder of Washington, DC, holds the trophy representing his winning the Monsanto Open Golf tourney and $30,000 at Pensacola, Florida. Elder beat Peter Oosterhuis of England on the 4th hole of a sudden death playoff. By winning this tourney, Elder will be eligible to play in the Masters Golf Tourney in 1975.
Lee Elder rides around Augusta National in a golf cart at the1975 Masters.
Lee Elder watches his tee shot in the rain during the opening round of the 1975 Masters.
Harrison, New York: Lee Elder, winner of the Westchester Classic here, August 20, displays the sixty thousand dollar check. He edged out Mark Hayes by a stroke, shooting a final round of 67, birdied the final hole for the victory.
Harrison, New York: Lee Elder lines up his putt on the 18th green, dropping it in for a birdie and a one-stroke victory over Mark Hayes, winning the Westchester Classic with a final score of 274.
