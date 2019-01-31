Rudy Duran

Rudy Duran is the Golf Academy lead coach and director of instruction at Morro Bay Golf Course and Dairy Creek Golf Course in central California. Best known as Tiger Woods’ first golf coach, Duran began teaching the now 15-time major champion when Woods was 4, and continued to coach him till he was 10. He is also author of the book, "In Every Kid There Lurks a Tiger", a book designed to help parents teach their children the basic fundamentals to play golf. For more information about Rudy Duran Golf or to book a lesson, please visit www.rudyduran.com.