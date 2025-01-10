Skip navigation
Igor Milicic Jr.
IM
Igor
Milicic
More News
Old Course set to be lengthened, revamped ahead of 2027 Open
In an attempt to “refine the strategic challenge for elite players,” the R&A announced on Tuesday a series of changes to the Old Course ahead of the 2027 Open at St. Andrews.
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Michael Brennan was ‘solid as a rock’ in Bank of Utah Championship victory.
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Three events remain in the FedExCup Fall season. Here’s a look at the standings along the top 60 and top 100 cut lines.
03:36
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
The Golf Today crew talks about the NBA gambling scandal, debating if it is “a cautionary tale” for the sport of golf and analyzing what the PGA Tour and other leagues can do to prevent a similar crisis in the future.
