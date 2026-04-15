Bracketology: NCAA women’s golf regional predictions

As conference championships begin, it’s time to forecast the 72-team field for NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals.

All six regionals will be contested May 11-13 over 54 holes with the top five teams at each site advancing to the NCAA Championship, set for May 22-27 at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The magic number is currently 53, which means Texas Tech is currently projected to receive the final at-large regional berth. California, at No. 48 in the national rankings, is the only team in position for an at-large bid but also under .500. The Bears are one win under .500 entering the ACC Championship.

Here is the bracketology breakdown as of April 15:

Stanford Regional

Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, California

1. Stanford (ACC) (host)

2. Pepperdine (West Coast)

3. UCLA

4. South Carolina

5. Iowa State

6. Ohio State

7. Kansas

8. Oregon State

9. Illinois

10. Xavier (Big East)

11. Abilene Christian (WAC)

12. Alabama State (SWAC)

Waco Regional

Ridgewood Country Club, Waco, Texas

1. USC (Big Ten)

2. Duke

3. Vanderbilt

4. Baylor (host)

5. SMU

6. Missouri

7. Kansas State

8. Colorado

9. San Jose State (Mountain West)

10. Sacramento State (Big Sky)

11. Western Kentucky (Conference USA)

12. Howard (Northeast)

Tallahassee Regional

Seminole Legacy Golf Club, Tallahassee, Florida

1. Florida (SEC)

2. Wake Forest

3. Florida State (host)

4. Oklahoma State

5. Oklahoma

6. Houston

7. Virginia Tech

8. North Carolina State

9. Tulsa (American)

10. Princeton (Ivy)

11. Denver (Summit)

12. Albany (MAAC)

Chapel Hill Regional

UNC Finley Golf Course, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

1. Texas A&M

2. North Carolina (host)

3. UCF (Big 12)

4. Ole Miss

5. Northwestern

6. Virginia

7. Michigan State

8. Clemson

9. Texas Tech

10. Furman (SoCon)

11. Houston Christian (Southland)

12. Navy (Patriot)

Simpsonville Regional

University of Louisville Golf Club, Simpsonville, Kentucky

1. Texas

2. Auburn

3. Mississippi State

4. Arizona State

5. Arizona

6. LSU

7. Cal State Fullerton (Big West)

8. Purdue

9. Texas State (Sun Belt)

10. Florida Gulf Coast (Atlantic Sun)

11. Richmond (Atlantic 10)

12. Morehead State (Ohio Valley)

Ann Arbor Regional

University of Michigan Golf Course, Ann Arbor, Michigan

1. Arkansas

2. Oregon

3. Tennessee

4. Eastern Michigan (MAC)

5. Kent State

6. Kentucky

7. TCU

8. Indiana

9. UNCW (Coastal)

10. High Point (Big South)

11. Bradley (Missouri Valley)

12. Youngstown State (Horizon)