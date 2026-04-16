NCAA golf: Conference championships schedule, results, recaps

Conference championships are now underway as men’s and women’s teams battle for automatic bids into the NCAA postseason, which consists of six, 54-hole regionals featuring a combined 29 conference champions and 43 at-large teams for the women and 29 conference winners and 52 at-larges for the men.

We’ll track all of the conference championships below:

Women

SOUTHLAND

April 13-15, Kissing Tree GC, San Marcos, Texas

Final results

Team champion: UT-Rio Grande Valley (+4)

Individual champion: Sara Pihlajamaki, Houston Christian (-5)

Potential at-large teams: None

Need to know: UTRGV’s four counters played the final three holes of the final round in 6 under with no bogeys as the Vaqueros rallied past 36-hole leader and conference favorite Houton Christian to win by a shot. Miriam Barcalova, playing in the final group, lipped out a birdie chip before tapping in for par. The victory marks UTRGV’s first Southland title and NCAA regional berth.

SWAC

April 13-15, Oxmoor Valley, Birmingham, Alabama

Final results

Team champion: Prairie View A&M (+76)

Individual champions: Kacey Menyoli, Prairie View A&M, and Carmen Fletcher, Alabama A&M (+16)

Potential at-large teams: None

Need to know: Prairie View captures its first SWAC title and NCAA regional berth by 21 shots over Texas Southern.

Remaining women’s championships

April 16-19: ACC, Porters Neck CC, Wilmington, North Carolina

April 17-19: Atlantic Sun, Dothan (Alabama) CC

April 17-19: Patriot League, U.S. Naval Academy GC, Annapolis, Maryland

April 17-19: Coastal Athletic Association, The Clubs at St. James, Southport, North Carolina

April 17-19: Northeast, Turf Valley Resort, Ellicott City, Maryland

April 17-21: SEC, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida

April 19-21: Ohio Valley, Dalton (Georgia) G&CC

April 19-21: Big West, Kaanapali Golf Resort, Lahaina, Hawaii

April 19-21: Missouri Valley, TPC at Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

April 19-22: Big South, Ocean Creek GC at Fripp Island, Saint Helena Island, South Carolina

April 20-22: SoCon, Columbia CC, Blythewood, South Carolina

April 20-22: American, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida

April 20-22: Conference USA, Stonebriar CC, Frisco, Texas

April 20-22: WAC, Stonebridge Ranch CC, McKinney, Texas

April 20-22: Big Sky, Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona

April 20-22: Atlantic 10, Evermore Resort, Orlando, Florida

April 20-23: Sun Belt, Lakewood GC, Point Clear, Alabama

April 21-23: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Florida

April 21-23: Mountain West, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California

April 23-25: Big 12, Dallas Athletic Club

April 24-26: Big Ten, Oakmont CC, Glendale, California

April 24-26: Ivy League, Baltusrol GC, Springfield, New Jersey

April 25-27: Big East, Callawassie Island Club, Okatie, South Carolina

April 25-27: West Coast, Green Valley CC, Fairfield, California

April 25-27: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

April 26-28: Summit League, Longbow GC, Mesa, Arizona

April 26-28: MAC, Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio

Men

April 13-15: SWAC, Oxmoor Valley, Birmingham, Alabama

April 20-22: Southland, Comanche Trace, Kerrville, Texas

MAC

April 21-23: Atlantic Sun, Kinderlou Forest, Valdosta, Georgia

April 22-26: SEC, Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Georgia

April 23-27: ACC, Shark’s Tooth GC, Lake Powell, Florida

April 24-26: Ivy League, Baltusrol GC, Springfield, New Jersey

April 24-26: Patriot League, West Point GC, West Point, New York

April 24-26: Northeast, Turf Valley Resort, Ellicott City, Maryland

April 25-27: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

April 26-28: Missouri Valley, Annbriar GC, Waterloo, Illinois

April 26-28: Coastal Athletic Association, Dataw Island Club, Saint Helena Island, South Carolina

April 26-29: Big South, Ocean Creek GC at Fripp Island, Saint Helena Island, South Carolina

April 26-29: Ohio Valley, Birck Boilermaker GC, West Lafayette, Indiana

April 27-29: SoCon, Solina GC, West Columbia, South Carolina

April 27-29: Big 12, Prairie Dunes GC, Hutchinson, Kansas

April 27-29: American, Ritz-Carlton GC, Sarasota, Florida

April 27-29: WAC, Stonebridge Ranch CC, McKinney, Texas

April 27-29: Big Sky, Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona

April 27-29: Atlantic 10, Evermore Resort, Orlando, Florida

April 27-30: Conference USA, Texarkana (Arkansas) GC

April 27-30: Sun Belt, Annandale GC, Madison, Mississippi

April 28-30: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

May 1-3: Big Ten, Pumpkin Ridge GC, North Plains, Oregon

May 1-3: West Coast, Green Valley CC, Fairfield, California

May 2-4: Big East, Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina

May 3-5: Big West, La Quinta (California) CC

May 3-5: Summit League, Longbow GC, Mesa, Arizona

May 3-5: Mountain West, Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Arizona

May 3-5: MAC, Holiday Farms, Zionsville, Indiana