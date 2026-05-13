NCAAW regionals: Stanford advances in record fashion; Michigan State, Virginia, Tennessee survive playoffs

Thirty teams and six additional individuals punched their NCAA Championship tickets on Wednesday as six NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals wrapped up.

Top-ranked Stanford headlined the day as the host Cardinal shot an NCAA regional-record 810 (42 under) to win by a record 38 shots, breaking their previous mark by eight shots.

For the second straight year, three No. 3 seeds – Mississippi State, UCF and UCLA – did not finish among the five advancing teams at their respective sites, while No. 9 Oregon State and No. 8 Texas Tech advanced out of Stanford and Ann Arbor, Michigan, respectively.

Two playoffs took place, with Virginia and Michigan State surviving a 3-for-2 playoff in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, at the expense of North Carolina State, and Tennessee taking down Tulsa in extra holes in Waco, Texas.

Here is a recap of each of the six sites.

Ann Arbor Regional

University of Michigan GC, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Par 71

Advancing teams: 1. USC (+1), 2. Ohio State (+6), 3. Duke (+16), 4. Northwestern (+17), 5. Texas Tech (+22)

Eliminated: 6. UCF (+24), 7. Kansas (+34), 8. Oklahoma (+41), 8. UNLV (+41), 10. Columbia (+51), 11. Quinnipiac (+72), 12. Oakland (+82)

Individual champion: Ashley Yun, Northwestern (-5)

Advancing individual: 4. Isabella McCauley, Minnesota (-3)

Chapel Hill Regional

UNC Finley GC, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Par 70

Advancing teams: 1. Texas (-5), 2. North Carolina (+6), 3. Oklahoma State (+8), 4. Virginia (+18; won playoff), 4. Michigan State (+18; won playoff)

Eliminated: 6. North Carolina State (+18; lost playoff), 7. Mississippi State (+21), 8. Kent State (+22), 9. High Point (+39), 10. Furman (+49), 11. Richmond (+62), 12. Howard (+67)

Individual champions: Marta Silchenko, Oklahoma State, and Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton (-6)

Advancing individual: Kotchasanmanee

Tallahassee Regional

Seminole Legacy GC, Tallahassee, Florida, Par 72

Advancing teams: 1. Wake Forest (-8), 2. Florida State (-4), 3. Florida (-3), 4. Eastern Michigan (+5), 5. Kentucky (+6)

Eliminated: 6. UCLA (+9), 7. North Florida (+16), 8. ULM (+26), 9. Clemson (+27), 10. Purdue (+30), 11. UTRGV (+80), 12. Little Rock (+90)

Individual champions: Sophia Fullbrook, Florida State, and Morgan Ketchum, Wake Forest (-7)

Advancing individual: T-3. Johanna Sjursen, ULM (-6)

Louisville Regional

University of Louisville GC, Simpsonville, Kentucky, Par 72

Advancing teams: 1. Auburn (-17), 2. Houston (-11), 3. Arkansas (-10), 4. Iowa State (-9), 4. Ole Miss (-9)

Eliminated: 6. Virginia Tech (-4), 7. Kansas State (E), 8. Indiana (+3), 9. Xavier (+10), 10. College of Charleston (+12), 11. Western Kentucky (+40), 12. Murray State (+56)

Individual champion: Anna Davis, Auburn (-10)

Advancing individual: 2. Sheridan Clancy, Indiana (-9)

Waco Regional

Ridgewood CC, Waco, Texas, Par 70

Advancing teams: 1. SMU (-17), 2. Texas A&M (-11), 3. Baylor (E), 4. LSU (+1), 5. Tennessee (+7; won playoff)

Eliminated: 6. Tulsa (+7; lost playoff), 7. Oregon (+9), 8. TCU (+14), 9. Colorado (+34), 10. Tarleton State (+37), 11. Prairie View A&M (+99), 12. Northern Arizona (DNF)

Individual champion: Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M (-10)

Advancing individual: 2. Kirstin Angosta, TCU (-6)

Stanford Regional

Stanford GC, Stanford, California, Par 71

Advancing teams: 1. Stanford (-42), 2. Pepperdine (-4), 3. Oregon State (+2), 4. Arizona State (+4), 5. Missouri (+8)

Eliminated: 6. Vanderbilt (+16), 7. Illinois (+20), 8. Arizona (+28), 9. Cal Poly (+35), 10. Cal State-Fullerton (+41), 11. South Dakota State (+60), 12. Navy (+64)

Individual champion: Andrea Revuelta, Stanford (-12)

Advancing individual: T-5. Emma Bunch, New Mexico State (-7)