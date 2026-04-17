Podcast: Augusta rewind; USC wins at Pasatiempo

After a week off, Burko and Brentley revisit the Augusta National Women’s Amateur – and Brentley recounts his Monday round at Augusta National. They then move to results, especially USC’s big win at the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo. Jackson Koivun continues to dominate; is he a POY lock? And has Texas moved atop the list of men’s favorites? Women’s conference championships have started to finish with two first-time NCAA regional qualifiers, while the ACC and SEC are off and running.