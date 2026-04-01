Podcast: The best freshman in the country, BYU’s Kihei Akina

With it being Augusta National Women’s Amateur week, Brentley assumes hosting duties for an extended interview with the top freshman in the country, BYU’s Kihei Akina. From Hawaii and one of seven siblings, Akina talks about his roots in the game, how his first love was basketball, his friendship with potential NBA No. 1 draft pick A.J. Dybantsa, his success on the golf course, what he’s learned on the PGA Tour, his goals and much more.