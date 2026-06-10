Podcast: Tying a bow on 2025-26 NCAA golf season; transfer portal news

After a few-week hiatus, Burko and Brentley return to recap both NCAA Championships at La Costa, where the Stanford women and Auburn men took home NCAA team titles. All the best stories of the week are discussed, including the Eastern Michigan women and the crazy playoff to get into match play on the men’s side. There is a quick sidebar debate about whether top teams should get to bypass regionals or at least host a regional. From there, the boys dissect several recent coaching hires and transfer-portal news before talking U.S. Open qualifying and the college players we’ll see at Shinnecock next week.