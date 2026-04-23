Stanford leads ACCs after dismissing former top-60 amateur

Stanford took a 10-shot lead after Thursday’s first round of the ACC Championship, shooting 13 under behind a pair of 4-under 68s from Dean Greyserman and Edan Cui.

The 17th-ranked Cardinal’s performance at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Lake Powell, Florida, comes after the dismissal of its fourth-ranked player. Sophomore TK Chantananuwat was removed from the team roster after what head coach Conrad Ray described as a violation of team rules.

Chantananuwat, who signed with Stanford out of Thailand as the No. 55 amateur in the world (he’s now No. 134), logged 17 events for the Cardinal in two years, posting four top-10s, including a runner-up earlier this spring at The Prestige. His last start came at The Goodwin, where he finished T-88 in the 160-player field.

Both of Stanford’s team wins have come this fall, and the Cardinal are coming off a fifth at the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo. They are currently projected as a No. 3 seed for NCAA regionals, which are set to begin three Mondays from now.