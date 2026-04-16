USC prevails at Pasatiempo, captures Western Intercollegiate crown

Santa Cruz, Calif. – The 79th Western Intercollegiate delivered a strong test at Pasatiempo Golf Club, where rolling fairways and demanding green complexes challenged a field featuring several nationally-recognized programs.

Southern California captured the team title at 13 under par, holding off California at 12 under in a tightly-contested finish.

USC relied on consistency throughout the lineup, opening at even par while avoiding costly mistakes. The Trojans broke through in the second round, combining for a 16-under performance as a team to take a four-shot lead over the Golden Bears entering the final round.

The Trojans held that edge down the stretch, fending off a battle-tested California squad to secure the title, with sophomore Jack Buchanan leading the way.

Individually, USC’s Jack Buchanan held off several challengers to earn co-medalist honors with Stanford’s Dean Greyserman at 10 under. It marked Buchanan’s first collegiate victory.

He posted rounds of 67-62-71, highlighted by a second round that included a pair of eagles on Nos. 9 and 13. He also recorded a hole-in-one on the fifth hole during Monday’s opening round.

“It was really cool to secure the co-champion and the team win, too,” Buchanan said. “Putts weren’t dropping today, but I was able to keep it steady and ended up winning the 79th Western Intercollegiate.”

"The boys did their part this week."



Jack Buchanan is a team-first guy 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9KQKszkupL — USC Men’s Golf (@USCMensGolf) April 16, 2026

Greyserman posted rounds of 66-72-62, closing with an 8-under-par final round that featured an eagle on the par-5 ninth to take the clubhouse lead. He ultimately finished in a tie for the title.

“I wasn’t thinking about winning the tournament as I was so far back and was just taking it hole by hole,” Greyserman said.

The Stanford senior’s performance marked his first collegiate victory.

“I felt comfortable and my game felt good, even though the birdies weren’t really coming easily,” he said. “I was playing great and feeling it, and I kept pushing the whole day.”

The pair showcased precise iron play throughout the tournament, consistently creating birdie opportunities while avoiding big numbers at Pasatiempo, where both set the tournament record with a round of 62 on different days.

Where is the Western Intercollegiate played?

First played in 1947, the Western Intercollegiate is one of college golf’s oldest events.

Its longtime home, Pasatiempo was designed by Alister MacKenzie, who also co-designed Augusta National Golf Club, host of The Masters Tournament, and remains one of the game’s most demanding collegiate venues.

The Western Intercollegiate again delivered a competitive finish, further cementing its status as one of college golf’s premier events, where precision and patience are consistently rewarded.

