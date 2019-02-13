The PGA Tour completes the West Coast swing with a trip to Riviera - and, yes, Tiger Woods is in the field. Here are the key stats and information for the Genesis Open. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-6PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2-6PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6PM ET

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6:30PM ET

PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)

Thursday: 9:30AM-8PM

Friday: 9:30AM-8PM

Saturday, Featured groups: 10:30AM

Saturday, Featured holes: 3PM

Sunday, Featured groups: 11AM

Sunday, Featured holes: 3PM

Purse: $7.4 million

Course: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California (par-71; 7,322 yards)

Defending champion: Bubba Watson (-12) won by two, one of his three wins at the Genesis Open (2014, 2016).

Miscellaneous notes:

This is the 93rd edition of the Genesis Open. It has been played every year since 1926 but one – 1943, because of World War II. The inaugural edition in 1926 was held at Los Angeles Country Club and Harry Cooper won by three strokes over George Von Elm to earn $3,500 of the $10,000 purse – one of the largest on Tour at the time.

Jack Nicklaus made his first PGA Tour start as a professional in this event in 1962 at Rancho Municipal, finishing in a tie for 50th place and earning $33.33. Sam Snead finished second to Dave Stockton in 1974 at the age of 61 years, 8 months, 21 days – believed to be the oldest runner-up finisher in PGA Tour history. Babe Zaharias became the first woman ever to play in a PGA Tour event when she was given a sponsor’s exemption into the 1938 tournament at Griffith Park (she also qualified for the 1945 event at Riviera and made the 36-hole cut with rounds of 76-81, only to get eliminated the next day with a 79).

Under the umbrella of Tiger Woods Ventures, TGR Live is running this event for a third consecutive year with the TGR Foundation as the primary charitable beneficiary. This event, like the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, serves as a fundraiser for the foundation which was founded in 1996 by Tiger and his father Earl Woods.

Woods made his PGA Tour debut in this event as a 16-year-old sophomore at Anaheim’s Western High School in 1992 and missed the cut after rounds of 72-75. This event is one of the few on the PGA Tour that Tiger has played more than a handful of times in his career and has not won. In 12 starts, he has finished runner-up twice – in 1998 (lost in a playoff to Billy Mayfair at Valencia Country Club) and 1999 (lost by two strokes to Ernie Els at Riviera). Last year, he made his first competitive start at Riviera since 2006 and missed the cut after rounds of 72-76.

Playing in the field this week: 14 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking (highest ranked is No. 3 Dustin Johnson); 10 Players champions; 21 major champions; eight winners of this event (not including Adam Scott who won an unofficial, 36-hole edition of this event in 2005); nine of 12 winners on the 2018-19 PGA Tour.