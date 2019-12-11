Watch: Tiger chips in, tells JT to go get that!

Getty Images

Remember when Jordan Spieth holed a crucial eagle putt on Royal Birkdale's 15th hole – and then yelled at his caddie, Michael Greller, to retrieve his ball – during the final round of his 2017 Open Championship victory?

More than two years later, we have "Go Get That, Vol. 2."

After chipping in for birdie at Royal Melbourne's par-3 fifth hole on Thursday at the Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods pointed to the hole and appeared to tell playing partner Justin Thomas to "go get that!"

The birdie pushed the American duo's lead to 3 up after five holes in their Day 1 fourball match against Internationals Joaquin Niemann and Marc Leishman.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Teaming well with JT in fourball

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods is a playing captain at the Presidents Cup. We're tracking him as he leads the U.S. team in Melbourne, Australia.
Grill Room

Fans have lots of jokes relating to Tiger's high hat

BY Grill Room Team  — 

The Twittersphere, as it does best, couldn't resist poking fun at Tiger Woods and his ill-fitting hat on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup.

Presidents Cup
Golf Central

How to watch the Presidents Cup on TV and online

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 13th Presidents Cup takes place Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia. Here's how you can watch on TV and online.