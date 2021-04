The top NCAA Division I women's golf teams can start booking their plane tickets and hotel rooms.

The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee announced Wednesday the fields for each of the four regionals, which will be played May 10-12 at four sites – University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet) Columbus, Ohio; University of Louisville Golf Club, Simpsonville, Kentucky; and Stanford (California) Golf Course.

Each regional site includes 18 teams and six individuals not on advancing teams. The top six teams and top three individuals not on advancing teams will move on to the May 21-26 NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The top seeds are No. 1 South Carolina (Louisville), No. 2 Duke (Columbus), No. 3 Wake Forest (Stanford) and No. 4 LSU, which will host its regional.

Here is a look at each of the four regional fields and seedings:

Baton Rouge Regional

University Club, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Teams

1. LSU*

2. Ole Miss

3. Baylor

4. Oregon

5. Maryland

6. Alabama

7. Oregon State

8. Houston

9. Miami

10. North Texas (C-USA)

11. Purdue

12. Mississippi State

13. Tulsa (American)

14. Sam Houston State (Southland)

15. Kennesaw State (ASUN)

16. East Tennessee State (SoCon)

17. Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley)

18. Quinnipiac (MAAC)

Individuals

1. Teresa Toscano, South Dakota State (Summit)

2. Courtney Dow, Texas A&M

3. Justine Fournand, Florida Atlantic

4. Julie Hovland, South Alabama

5. Malak Bouraeda, Colorado

6. Dorthea Forbrigd, East Carolina (American)

Columbus Regional

Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet) Columbus, Ohio

Teams

1. Duke (ACC)

2. Arizona State

3. Virginia

4. Kent State (MAC)

5. Georgia

6. Vanderbilt

7. Michigan

8. Clemson

9. Oklahoma

10. Kentucky

11. Illinois

12. New Mexico (Mountain West)

13. Nebraska

14. Washington

15. Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)

16. Campbell (Big South)

17. Evansville (Missouri Valley)

18. Youngstown State (Horizon)

Individuals

1. Leah Onosato, Old Dominion

2. Monika Hartl, North Carolina State

3. Nicole Adam, North Carolina

4. Samantha Vodry, High Point

5. Rory Weinfurther, Richmond (Patriot)

6. Maria Loza, Hartford (MAAC)

Louisville Regional

University of Louisville Golf Club, Simpsonville, Kentucky

Teams

1. South Carolina

2. Florida State

3. Auburn (SEC)

4. Texas

5. Arkansas

6. Texas Tech

7. UCLA

8. Michigan State (Big Ten)

9. UCF

10. Tennessee

11. North Florida

12. Louisville*

13. UTSA

14. Mercer

15. College of Charleston

16. Xavier (Big East)

17. James Madison (Colonial)

18. Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast)

Individuals

1. Anna Morgan, Furman

2. Madison Moosa, Furman

3. Jess Yuen, Missouri

4. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Charlotte

5. Sarah-Eve Rheaume, Furman (SoCon)

6. Beem Pabsimma, South Carolina Upstate (Big South)

Stanford Regional

Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, California

Teams

1. Wake Forest

2. Oklahoma State (Big 12)

3. USC (Pac-12)

4. Virginia Tech

5. Stanford*

6. Arizona

7. Florida

8. Northwestern

9. Iowa State

10. Denver (Summit)

11. TCU

12. San Diego State

13. Pepperdine

14. San Jose State

15. New Mexico State (WAC)

16. Cal Poly (Big West)

17. Sacramento State (Big Sky)

18. Navy (Patriot)

Individuals