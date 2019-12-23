With his victory Sunday at the Australian PGA, Adam Scott has all but locked up a spot in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Yet the 39-year-old Aussie, ranked No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking and ninth in the current Olympic rankings, remains undecided on his participation in the event.

"I'm just going to take my time and see; I mean, I've made it clear it's not my priority, but I wouldn't rule it out," Scott told reporters during his victory at Royal Pines.

Scott opted to skip the 2016 Olympics in Rio, golf's return to the Games after an 112-year absence, citing scheduling concerns. “My decision has been taken as a result of an extremely busy playing schedule around the time of the Olympics and other commitments, both personal and professional,” Scott said at the time.

Two years later and despite being heavily criticized for skipping Rio, Scott doesn't appear much closer to participating this time around.

"I still question strongly why [the Olympics are] there; I don't see the need," Scott told the Australian Associated Press three weeks ago. "It was incredibly disappointing that it was just a 72-hole stroke (play event); I think there could have been so much done with it. I don't think we're getting the most out of it, for a sport that is certainly not struggling at the professional level."

But again, he didn't rule out an appearance in Tokyo, either.

"You always have to stay open minded; I just don't want to hastily say 'no' or be silly based off more emotion," Scott said. "I know it is going to be a very successful event in Japan because the Japanese love golf."

The 2020 men's Olympic competition will take place July 30-Aug. 2, two weeks after The Open and two weeks before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.