The ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the ANNIKA Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.

With conference championships approaching, here is a look at the top ANNIKA contenders, as determined by our Golf Channel college experts:

Frida Kinhult, Fr., Florida State

Golfstat ranking: 2

Wins: 2 (Jim West Intercollegiate, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate)

Other results: T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-5, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-8 Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-9, Cougar Classic; T-10, Schooner Classic

Andrea Lee, Jr., Stanford

Golfstat ranking: 1

Wins: 2 (Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge, ASU Invitational)

Other results: T-3, Pac-12 Preview; T-3, East Lake Cup; fifth, Annika Intercollegiate; T-12, Bruin/Wave Invitational

Jennifer Kupcho, Sr., Wake Forest

Golfstat ranking: 3

Wins: 2 (Tar Heel Classic, Bryan National Collegiate)

Other results: T-2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-9, Mason Rudolph Championship; 12th, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-23, Tar Heel Invitational; T-24, Cougar Classic

Patty Tavatanakit, Soph., UCLA

Golfstat ranking: 9

Wins: 1 (Annika Intercollegiate)

Other results: second, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-4, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-10, ASU Invitational; T-39, Bruin/Wave Invitational; T-41, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Emilia Migliaccio, Soph., Wake Forest

Golfstat ranking: 16

Wins: 2 (Tar Hell Invitational, Bryan National Collegiate)

Other results: T-2, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-3, Tar Heel Invitational; T-11, Landfall Tradition; T-12, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-29, Cougar Classic; T-46, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

NEXT FIVE