Brentley's Bracketology: Predicting NCAA men's regional fields

The postseason in men's golf has arrived.

And before Golf Channel officially announces the six NCAA regional fields at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, here is our version of bracketology, as we break down which teams will play where in the regional round.

The six regional sites are Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Wash.; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif.; TPC Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga.; University of Louisville Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.; and University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas.

(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; Big West has yet to finished, so UC Irvine is a projected automatic qualifier.)

PULLMAN REGIONAL

1. Arizona State

2. Texas Tech

3. Pepperdine (West Coast)

4. Liberty

5. UCLA

6. Iowa State

7. Oregon

8. Arizona

9. Oregon State

10. Michigan State

11. UMKC (WAC)

12. Southern Illinois (MVC)

13. Denver (Summit)

STANFORD REGIONAL

1. USC

2. Cal

3. Stanford (Pac-12)

4. Texas A&M

5. BYU

6. UNLV

7. Marquette (Big East)

8. Colorado State

9. San Jose State

10. St. Mary’s

11. New Mexico (Mountain West)

12. Northern Colorado (Big Sky)

13. Cal State-Fullerton (Big West)

MYRTLE BEACH REGIONAL

1. Wake Forest

2. Duke

3. South Carolina

4. Clemson

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Campbell (Big South)

8. West Virginia

9. Virginia

10. Georgia Southern

11. UNCG (SoCon)

12. UNCW (CAA)

13. Princeton (Ivy)

14. Robert Morris (Northeast)

ATHENS REGIONAL

1. Vanderbilt

2. Georgia Tech (ACC)

3. Georgia

4. North Carolina

5. Florida State

6. Arkansas State (Sun Belt)

7. South Florida

8. Florida

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Memphis (American)

12. Augusta (MEAC)

13. VCU (A-10)

14. Army (Patriot)

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

1. Oklahoma State (Big 12)

2. North Florida (ASUN)

3. Auburn

4. Louisville

5. Illinois (Big Ten)

6. Arkansas (SEC)

7. Iowa

8. Ohio State

9. Kentucky

10. Penn State

11. Kent State (MAC)

12. Middle Tennessee State (C-USA)

13. Wright State (Horizon)

14. Iona (MAAC)

AUSTIN REGIONAL

1. Texas

2. Oklahoma

3. LSU

4. N.C. State

5. Baylor

6. TCU

7. Kansas

8. Northwestern

9. Nevada

10. SMU

11. Sam Houston State (Southland)

12. Jacksonville State (OVC)

13. Prairie View A&M (SWAC)