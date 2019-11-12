College Golf Signing Day Special to Air Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

On Wednesday, student-athletes all over the world will be signing national letters of intent to continue their golf careers in 2020 at the collegiate level as a part of national signing day. GOLF Channel will cover national signing day with a half-hour College Golf Signing Day Special, airing Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Hosted by GOLF Channel’s college insider Steve Burkowski, analyst Paige Mackenzie and GolfChannel.com’s Brentley Romine, the special will rank the top recruiting classes in men’s and women’s golf as well as the top-10 men and women’s individual signings. Coaches from several of the projected top recruiting classes, including Stanford’s Conrad Ray, Florida’s JC Deacon and Georgia’s Josh Brewer – are scheduled to join the show to discuss their signees as well as their current seasons as their fall tournament schedules conclude.

GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf, televising five college golf championships. Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA championships since 2015, which now are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks in May. The 2020 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships will take place May 22-June 3 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF Channel also televises the Western Intercollegiate presented by Topgolf, one of the longest running college tournaments in the U.S. The 74th edition will be contested at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif., April 13-15, 2020. In September 2020, GOLF Channel will televise a new college championship, the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, a 54-hole team and individual stroke play championship, and in October, 2020, GOLF Channel will televise the East Lake Cup collegiate match play championship at historic East Lake Golf Club. In addition, GOLF Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including specials for regional and national qualifying, on-site and wraparound news from golf’s biggest college events, and year-end award shows for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards presented by Stifel.