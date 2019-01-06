Kapalua's Plantation Course not only offers picturesque views, it also serves as a playground for the PGA Tour's longest drivers of the golf ball.

Eighteen 400-plus-yard drives were sent into the Hawaiian air this week in Maui with Jon Rahm's 421-yard tee ball on the 17th hole Friday ranking as the longest of the tournament.

Here were the top 10 longest drives hit at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

1. Jon Rahm, 421 yards, No. 17, Round 2

T-2. Gary Woodland, 409 yards, No. 17, Round 2

T-2. Cameron Champ, 409 yards, No. 12, Round 2

T-4. Webb Simpson, 406 yards, No. 17, Round 2

T-4. Aaron Wise, 406 yards, No. 6, Round 4

6. Xander Schauffele, 405 yards, No. 17, Round 3

7. Marc Leishman, 404 yards, No. 17, Round 3

T-8. Cameron Champ, 403 yards, No. 17, Round 1

T-8. Kevin Tway, 403 yards, No. 17, Round 3

T-8. Jon Rahm, 403 yards, No. 12, Round 2

Think those numbers are good? Consider this: Last year, Dustin Johnson and Hudson Swafford each hit 430-yard drives. And Rahm's 421-yard poke? It would've ranked seventh.

Patrick Rodgers still leads this season's long-drive list with a 428-yarder at the Safeway Open.