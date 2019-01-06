Kapalua's Plantation Course not only offers picturesque views, it also serves as a playground for the PGA Tour's longest drivers of the golf ball.
Eighteen 400-plus-yard drives were sent into the Hawaiian air this week in Maui with Jon Rahm's 421-yard tee ball on the 17th hole Friday ranking as the longest of the tournament.
Here were the top 10 longest drives hit at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
- 1. Jon Rahm, 421 yards, No. 17, Round 2
- T-2. Gary Woodland, 409 yards, No. 17, Round 2
- T-2. Cameron Champ, 409 yards, No. 12, Round 2
- T-4. Webb Simpson, 406 yards, No. 17, Round 2
- T-4. Aaron Wise, 406 yards, No. 6, Round 4
- 6. Xander Schauffele, 405 yards, No. 17, Round 3
- 7. Marc Leishman, 404 yards, No. 17, Round 3
- T-8. Cameron Champ, 403 yards, No. 17, Round 1
- T-8. Kevin Tway, 403 yards, No. 17, Round 3
- T-8. Jon Rahm, 403 yards, No. 12, Round 2
Think those numbers are good? Consider this: Last year, Dustin Johnson and Hudson Swafford each hit 430-yard drives. And Rahm's 421-yard poke? It would've ranked seventh.
Patrick Rodgers still leads this season's long-drive list with a 428-yarder at the Safeway Open.