GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance® returns for its ninth season, airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET, and premiering on February 25. David Feherty – a two-time Emmy-nominated host of the self-titled series – will welcome several of the sport’s most prominent figures in 2019, led by a two-part premiere with fan-favorite and World Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples (Monday, February 25, and Monday, March 4).

In addition to Couples, the initial run of guests will feature a trio of young American PGA TOUR stars: Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka. Farmers Insurance® also will return as the show’s presenting sponsor in 2019.

“Freddie’s laid-back demeanor and signature saunter inside the ropes have been the cause of his peers’ envy for years,” said Feherty. “Success at this level isn’t by accident, and Brooks, Bryson and Tony each have unique traits and backgrounds that allowed them to chart their own distinct path on TOUR. It’s not hard to imagine that – in a few decades – one, or more of them may wind up joining Fred in the Hall of Fame.”

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and celebrated the 100 episode milestone in 2017.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.