GOLF Channel Announces Holiday Programming to Cap 2019 Golf Season

As the golf season wraps up in exciting fashion over the next few weeks with the Hero World Challenge and Presidents Cup highlighting the month of December, GOLF Channel has announced its holiday programming plans to close out 2019.

The network’s slate of holiday programming will begin Tuesday (tomorrow) night, with the premiere of Extraordinary Firsts – The Inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur (8 p.m. ET). Narrated by NBC Sports’ Emmy Award-winning reporter Michele Tafoya, the film will chronicle the historic first edition of the event having taken place at Augusta National Golf Club this past April.

Immediately following the film will be Feherty – Brilliantly Stupid Not So Special Year-End Special (9 p.m. ET), with the Emmy-nominated host being joined by GOLF Channel colleagues Brandel Chamblee and Jaime Diaz to reflect on the sport’s most memorable moments of 2019.

Other highlights of the network’s themed holiday programming include:

PGA TOUR Season Marathon: In what has become an annual custom, viewers will have an opportunity to revisit each PGA TOUR event contested in 2019 through one-hour highlight telecasts airing on GOLF Channel in succession from Thursday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 29.

