GOLFPASS Unveils the 'Top 100 Instruction Tips' Selected From Nearly 25 Years of Golf Channel History

ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2019) – The results are in and GOLFPASS today is unveiling the Top 100 Instruction Tips from an archive of thousands that have been seen across the family of GOLF Channel brands throughout the company’s nearly 25-year history.

“If you think about the library we’ve been building since 1995 that features tips from just about every notable player and coach in the game, then you have an archive of video instruction that is unequaled,” said Justin Tupper, senior vice president, Content and Strategy, GOLFPASS. “We are making all that amazing content more easily available and enjoyed through digital channels, like GOLFPASS. In this instance, we’ve culled through thousands of tips in order to present the 100 we think golfers have benefited from the most.”

Available exclusively to GOLPASS members, the Top 100 Instruction Tips feature some of the biggest names in the history of the game doling out sage advice to help any golfer’s game, including Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Cameron McCormick, Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus, Butch Harmon, Annika Sorenstam, Martin Hall, Sean Foley, Chris Como, Gary Player, David Leadbetter and Michael Bannon, just to name a few. Helping viewers navigate the collection of tips is GOLF Channel’s Lauren Thompson, who will introduce the tips in 10, weekly installments.

Some of the tips highlighting 100-91 include:

Tiger Woods gives a clinic on how to control trajectory with your irons.

Bubba Watson reveals how he executed his famous hook shot from the trees on his way to winning the 2012 Masters.

Brad Faxon teaches a drill that helped him become one of the greatest putters of all time.

Martin Hall reveals how “The Three Brush Crush” will synchronize your swing and add distance.

The video tips included in the Top 100 were determined by an expert panel based both on science and art. Search, views and ratings helped narrow the list, while quality of the tip and how it was presented by the instructor also played a role.

Other instructional video recently debuting in the Learn section of GOLFPASS includes Pop-Up GOLF Clinic, a new series produced on-location at select golf clinics around the world and capturing some of golf’s biggest stars sharing their best golf tips and advice. GOLFPASS founder McIlroy is the featured professional in the first clinic.

