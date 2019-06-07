GolfSixes: Group-stage recap and results, quarterfinal matchups

Group play is over at the European Tour's GolfSixes at Oitavos Dunes in Cascais, Portugal.

The highlight of the day was Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee making the first hole-in-one in GolfSixes history. Jaidee aced the sixth hole of the 1,791-yard, par-22 layout, holing his shot over a swimming pool to seal Thailand's victory of defending champion Ireland. The win in the modified greensomes format (both players tee off and then alternate shot is played after the team selects the tee ball) also sent Thailand through to Saturday's knockout stage.

Joining Thailand in the quarterfinals are its opponent Scotland, along with Spain and Australia, England and Sweden, and France and Italy. Neither of the two women's team advanced out of group play.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will all take place Saturday.

Here is a look at the group results from Friday:

Session I

Group A

England (Tom Lewis and Paul Waring) def. Portugal (Ricardo Gouveia and Pedro Figueiredo), 3-1.

Scotland (Stephen Gallacher and David Law) def. India (S.S.P. Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar), 2-1.

Group B

Ireland (Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan) def. England Women (Meghan Maclaren and Florentyna Parker), 1-0.

Sweden (Alexander Björk and Joakim Lagergren) tied Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwhatmai), 1-1.

Group C

Australia (Scott Hend and Wade Ormsby) def. Wales (Jamie Donaldson and Stuart Manley), 3-1.

Germany Women (Esther Henseleit and Laura Fuenfstueck) tied France (Matthieu Pavon and Romain Wattel), 2-2.

Group D

Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira) def. South Africa (Brandon Stone and George Coetzee), 3-1.

Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Victor Perez) def. Denmark (Joachim B. Hansen and Jeff Winther), 2-1.

Session II

Group A

India (S.S.P. Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar) def. England (Tom Lewis and Paul Waring), 2-1.

Scotland (Stephen Gallacher and David Law) def. Portugal (Ricardo Gouveia and Pedro Figueiredo), 2-1.

Group B

Ireland (Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan) tied Sweden (Alexander Björk and Joakim Lagergren), 0-0.

Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwhatmai) tied England Women (Meghan Maclaren and Florentyna Parker), 1-1.

Group C

Germany Women (Esther Henseleit and Laura Fuenfstueck) def. Australia (Scott Hend and Wade Ormsby), 2-0.

France (Matthieu Pavon and Romain Wattel) def. Wales (Jamie Donaldson and Stuart Manley), 2-1.

Group D

South Africa (Brandon Stone and George Coetzee) def. Denmark (Joachim B. Hansen and Jeff Winther), 2-1.

Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Victor Perez) tied Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira), 2-2.

Session III

Group A

England (Tom Lewis and Paul Waring) def. Scotland (Stephen Gallacher and David Law), 2-1.

Portugal (Ricardo Gouveia and Pedro Figueiredo) def. India (S.S.P. Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar), 2-1.

Final Group Standings: England, 6 points (6 holes wons); Scotland, 5 (6); Portugal, 3 (4); India, 3 (4).

Group B

Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwhatmai) def. Ireland (Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan), 3-1.

Sweden (Alexander Björk and Joakim Lagergren) def. England Women (Meghan Maclaren and Florentyna Parker), 3-0.

Final Group Standings: Thailand, 5 (5); Sweden, 5 (4); Ireland, 4 (2); England Women, 1 (1).

Group C

Australia (Scott Hend and Wade Ormsby) tied France (Matthieu Pavon and Romain Wattel), 1-1.

Wales (Jamie Donaldson and Stuart Manley) def. Germany Women (Esther Henseleit and Laura Fuenfstueck), 2-0.

Final Group Standings: France, 5 (5); Australia, 4 (4); Germany Women, 4 (4); Wales, 0 (2).

Group D

South Africa (Brandon Stone and George Coetzee) tied Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Victor Perez), 0-0.

Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira) def. Denmark (Joachim B. Hansen and Jeff Winther), 3-1.

Final Group Standings: Spain, 4 (5); Italy, 4 (4); South Africa, 3 (3); Denmark, 0 (2).