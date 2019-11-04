Tiger Woods couldn’t possibly have personally responded to every single person who congratulated him after his Masters win in April, a list that includes fellow former world No. 1 Greg Norman.

In a wide-ranging interview with Men’s Health that focused on the 64-year-old’s fitness, Norman opened up a little bit about his relationship with the 15-time major winner, and revealed that he hand-delivered a congratulatory note to Woods’ house in Jupiter, Fla., after Tiger’s incredible return to the major championship winner’s circle.

While Norman, who lives nearby, admitted that he left the note with a security guard on Tiger’s property – and not Tiger himself – he seemed a little put off that he still hasn’t heard back nearly seven months later.

Here’s Norman’s full comment on the incident:

“Yeah, look, I’m happy to clear that up for you. Like, when you ask me a question, I’m going to give you an honest answer. I’m not going to bullshit to you. I’m also going to draw on my experience of the past in terms of what Jack Nicklaus did for me, what Arnold Palmer did for me … where there was that respect handed off from the generation before you. It’s a code of conduct in a lot of ways. Very few people know this: when Tiger won the Masters this year, I wrote him a handwritten note and drove down my road, maybe a quarter of a mile, and hand-delivered it to his guard at his gate. I said, ‘Hey, this is Greg Norman here. I’ve got a note for Tiger – can you please hand-deliver it to him?’ Well, I never heard a word back from the guy. When I won my first major championship, Jack Nicklaus was the first person to walk down out of the TV tower and congratulate me. I don’t know – maybe Tiger just dislikes me. I have no idea. I’ve never had a conversation with him about it. I’ve always been respectful about what his father did for him. I played nine holes with him at his father’s and IMG’s request when Tiger was 14 or 15 and I was the No. 1 player in the world, to give an assessment of this kid. So, I have always been willing.”

Perhaps this is all just a big misunderstanding and Woods never actually received the note ... perhaps Norman is right that Tiger dislikes him ...

But if the Aussie lives to the ripe age of 110, which he stated as his goal (seriously), the two have a little bit of time to sort things out.