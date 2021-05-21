Haskins Award Watch List: Davis Thompson, John Pak among top players entering NCAAs

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members.

Voting for the 2021 award begins May 21 on haskinsaward.com and ends May 31, one hour after the completion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship. The winner will be announced live on Golf Channel on June 1.

Eleven players were selected to the final Haskins Award Watch List for the 2020-21 season, including Florida State's John Pak and Georgia's Davis Thompson.

Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala.

Here is the full list, in alphabetical order:

Ludvig Aberg, Soph., Texas Tech

Ranking: Golfstat – 24 | Golfweek – 8

Wins: 2 (The Prestige, ASU Thunderbird Collegiate)

Other results: T-3, George Hannon Collegiate; fourth, NCAA Albuquerque Regional; fourth, Big 12 Championship; T-5, Cabo Collegiate; T-6, Aggie Invitational; T-10, Colonial Collegiate; T-21, Maridoe Collegiate; T-40, Old Waverly Collegiate; 2-2 at Big 12 Match Play

Jacob Bridgeman, Jr., Clemson

Ranking: Golfstat – 16 | Golfweek – 3

Wins: 2 (Camp Creek Invitational, Palmetto Intercollegiate)

Other results: runner-up, Birmingham Invitational; T-5, ACC Championship (stroke play); T-6, Kiawah Invitational; T-10, The Hayt; T-19, NCAA Kingston Springs Regional; T-26, Valspar Collegiate; 2-0, ACC Championship (match play)

Eugenio Chacarra, Soph., Oklahoma State

Ranking: Golfstat – 9 | Golfweek – 11

Wins: None

Other results: runner-up, Timuquana Collegiate; T-2, NIT; third, Augusta Haskins Invitational; third, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-3, NCAA Stillwater Regional; T-6, George Hannon Collegiate; T-10, Big 12 Championship; T-16, ASU Thunderbird Collegiate; T-26, Cabo Collegiate; T-40, Maridoe Collegiate; 1-1-1, Big 12 Match Play

Pierceson Coody, Jr., Texas

Ranking: Golfstat – 5 | Golfweek – 5

Wins: 1 (George Hannon Collegiate)

Other results: runner-up, Aggie Invitational; T-2, Colonial Collegiate; T-2, NIT; T-3, Calusa Cup; T-6, Big 12 Championship; T-7, East Lake Cup (stroke play); ninth, NCAA Noblesville Regional; T-17, Cabo Collegiate; T-45, Maridoe Collegiate; 2-0, East Lake Cup (match play)

Alex Fitzpatrick, Soph., Wake Forest

Ranking: Golfstat – 2 | Golfweek – 4

Wins: 1 (Valspar Collegiate)

Other results: T-2, NCAA Cle Elum Regional; fourth, Arizona Intercollegiate; fourth, Wake Forest Invitational; T-12, Calusa Cup; T-20, Camp Creek Invitational

Nick Gabrelcik*, Fr., North Florida

Ranking: Golfstat – 7 | Golfweek – 1

Wins: 3 (Sea Best Invitational, General Hackler Championship, The Hayt)

Other results: second, ASUN Championship; T-4, Timuquana Collegiate; T-4, Gator Invitational; T-6, Birmingham Invitational; T-21, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-26, NCAA Noblesville Regional

*Failed to qualify for NCAA Championship

Noah Goodwin, Sr., SMU

Ranking: Golfstat – 6 | Golfweek – 10

Wins: 1 (NCAA Stillwater Regional)

Other results: runner-up, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-2, American Athletic Conference Championship; T-3, Southwestern Invitational; T-4, The Goodwin; T-11, Valspar Collegiate; T-21, The Prestige

Ryan Hall, Jr., South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat – 3 | Golfweek – 12

Wins: 2 (NCAA Albuquerque Regional, Augusta Haskins Invitational)

Other results: third, Gator Invitational; T-4, LSU Invitational; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-8, Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate; T-12, SEC Championship (stroke play); T-13, Tiger Invitational; T-13, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-18, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate; 0-1, SEC Championship (match play)

John Pak, Sr., Florida State

Ranking: Golfstat – 1 | Golfweek – 2

Wins: 1 (Calusa Cup)

Other results: second, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-3, Cabo Collegiate; T-3, The Hayt; fourth, Tallahassee Regional; T-5, ACC Championship (stroke play); T-7, Valspar Collegiate; T-7, Camp Creek Invitational; T-12, Timuquana Collegiate; 0-2, ACC Championship (match play)

David Puig, Soph., Arizona State

Ranking: Golfstat – 14 | Golfweek – 7

Wins: 2 (Southwestern Invitational, Amer Ari Intercollegiate)

Other results: T-6, ASU Thunderbird Collegiate; T-7, The Prestige; eighth, NCAA Albuquerque Regional; T-8, Pac-12 Championship; T-10, Cabo Collegiate; T-11, The Goodwin; T-25, Augusta Haskins Invitational; T-26, Valspar Collegiate

Davis Thompson, Sr., Georgia

Ranking: Golfstat – 4 | Golfweek – 9

Wins: 2 (NCAA Tallahassee Regional, Tiger Invitational)

Other results: third, SEC Championship (stroke play); T-4, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-5, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-11, Gator Invitational; T-16, Old Waverly Collegiate; T-24, LSU Invitational; 0-1, SEC Championship (match play)