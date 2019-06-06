Keegan Bradley got off to a hot start while several big names did everything but Thursday at the RBC Canadian Open. Here’s where things stand after the first round at Hamilton Golf and Country Club near Toronto.

Leaderboard: Keegan Bradley (-7), Shane Lowry (-6), Sungjae Im (-6), Nick Taylor, Erik Van Rooyen, Roberto Castro (-6)

What it means: Bradley shined brightest on Day 1 of the Canadian Open, though the first-round leaderboard was void of several big names. Four of the top six players in the world are in action this week and none of them are inside the top 20 at the moment. World No. 4 Rory McIlroy had the best day of that bunch, carding a 3-under 67. No. 1 Brooks Koepka and No. 6 Justin Thomas, in his second start back since withdrawing from the U.S. Open with a wrist injury, each shot 70. And then there was No. 2 Dustin Johnson, who posted 71.

Round of the day: Bradley’s opening 7-under 63 featured five straight birdies beginning at No. 7. While Bradley had his usual stellar ball-striking day, it was his putter that got most of the credit. He entered the week ranked 206th on Tour in strokes gained putting but is inside the top 20 after 18 holes at Hamilton.

Best of the rest: No Canadian has won the Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher did so in 1954. However, Taylor and fellow countryman Adam Hadwin are each within two shots of the lead while three more Canadians are in the top 15. … Lowry’s 64 was his best round on Tour since shooting the same number in the second round of last year’s PGA Championship.

Biggest disappointment: Dustin Johnson. The world No. 2 spent time earlier this week addressing his split from swing coach Claude Harmon III, saying, “It's not really a change.” He then bogeyed five of his first nine holes Thursday to dig himself a big hole.

Main storyline heading into Friday: Can McIlroy and company get into contention? Bradley is a major champion and four-time Tour winner – and Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are part of a large group within three shots – but there’s no doubt this leaderboard needs a boost from a big name or three. Even Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson are well back.

Shot of the day: Just a little something for the home fans to cheer about.

This close to an ace. 😮@MacHughesGolf is dialed in and pleasing the crowd. He's one back. 🇨🇦#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/yz61FDFpna — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2019

Quote of the day: "I feel like it's the highest score I could have shot out there. I played well. Definitely an improvement on how I played last week at the Memorial." – McIlroy