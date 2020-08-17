World Golf Hall of Fame member and England native Laura Davies will join David Feherty on his self-titled Emmy-nominated original series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Monday’s world premiere episode will continue the resumption of the series’ 10th season, as the second of four new episodes airing across consecutive Monday nights on GOLF Channel. Each interview was filmed prior to production for the show being suspended due to COVID-19.

Filmed at historic Wentworth Club in the United Kingdom, the 20-time LPGA Tour and 87-time worldwide winner opens up on a number of subjects with Feherty, including:

Why she hasn’t pursued the opportunity to captain the European Solheim Cup team

The misfortune of missing out on her own World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Detailing her unorthodox practice strategy, and why she’s never had a swing instructor

Recounting her experience receiving damehood at Buckingham Palace

Reflecting on her tremendous playing record at the Solheim Cup

Reminiscing about being paired with Feherty in a professional mixed team event

Additional upcoming guests on Feherty (premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel) include other European golf standouts:

Aug. 24 Suzann Pettersen

Aug. 31 Shane Lowry

Feherty Episodes Available on NBCUniversal’s “Peacock”: Archived episodes of Feherty also are available to watch on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service featuring a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films. Currently, 23 episodes of Feherty are available to watch for free on Peacock.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and has welcomed nearly 150 guests since the show’s inaugural episode. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “equal parts wit and wisecracks” by Forbes and “a healthy dose of humor and self-deprecation” by Sports Business Journal, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members including Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.