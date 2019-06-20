Martin Kaymer fired an opening 5-under 67 and sits just one shot off the lead at the BMW International Open, which was suspended Thursday for darkness after a nearly-three-hour weather delay for lightning and heavy rain.

Kaymer, playing in front of his home crowd in Munich, notched four of his five birdies on the back nine of Golf Club Munchen Eichenried. He is 5 under, right behind leader Andrea Pavan.

“As a German, it’s rare that we have these chances,” said Kaymer, who won the 2008 BMW International Open. “If you’re from Great Britain or America, you play many tournaments in those countries. It’s also a little bit tricky [playing in front of big crowds]. You know this will happen because I’ve played here for 15 years or so, it leads to a little adjustment on the first few holes, but it’s very fun.

“I didn’t make many major mistakes. I played solid – I didn’t play great, but I played solid.”

The 34-year-old Kaymer, an 11-time European Tour winner, hasn’t won on the tour since winning the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. That is his last win anywhere.

Pavan is coming off his best season on the tour, finishing 34th in the Race to Dubai and winning the D+D Real Czech Masters. But he has yet to notch a top-10 finish so far this season.

Oliver Wilson is tied with Kaymer for second. Lee Westwood and Jeff Winther share fourth at 4 under. Matt Wallace is part of a huge logjam at 3 under that also includes Alex Noren, who is among the 33 players who will have to return Friday morning to wrap up their first rounds.