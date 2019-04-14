Here is the complete FedExCup points and purse breakdown for winner Tiger Woods and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2019 Masters Tournament.
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Tiger Woods
|600
|2,070,000
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|230
|858,667
|2
|Brooks Koepka
|230
|858,667
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|230
|858,667
|5
|Jason Day
|106
|403,938
|5
|Tony Finau
|106
|403,938
|5
|Francesco Molinari
|106
|403,938
|5
|Webb Simpson
|106
|403,938
|9
|Patrick Cantlay
|82
|310,500
|9
|Rickie Fowler
|82
|310,500
|9
|Jon Rahm
|82
|310,500
|12
|Justin Harding
|0
|225,400
|12
|Matt Kuchar
|65
|225,400
|12
|Ian Poulter
|65
|225,400
|12
|Justin Thomas
|65
|225,400
|12
|Bubba Watson
|65
|225,400
|17
|Aaron Wise
|57
|184,000
|18
|Patton Kizzire
|53
|161,000
|18
|Phil Mickelson
|53
|161,000
|18
|Adam Scott
|53
|161,000
|21
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|0
|107,956
|21
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|0
|107,956
|21
|Si Woo Kim
|42
|107,956
|21
|Kevin Kisner
|42
|107,956
|21
|Rory McIlroy
|42
|107,956
|21
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|0
|107,956
|21
|Jordan Spieth
|42
|107,956
|21
|Kyle Stanley
|42
|107,956
|29
|Bryson DeChambeau
|32
|78,200
|29
|Charley Hoffman
|32
|78,200
|29
|Louis Oosthuizen
|32
|78,200
|32
|Charles Howell III
|26
|68,042
|32
|Hideki Matsuyama
|26
|68,042
|32
|Gary Woodland
|26
|68,042
|32
|Viktor Hovland
|0
|0
|36
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|19
|55,488
|36
|Tommy Fleetwood
|19
|55,488
|36
|Patrick Reed
|19
|55,488
|36
|Henrik Stenson
|19
|55,488
|36
|Kevin Tway
|19
|55,488
|36
|Jimmy Walker
|19
|55,488
|36
|Alvaro Ortiz
|0
|0
|43
|Keegan Bradley
|14
|44,850
|43
|Haotong Li
|0
|44,850
|43
|Keith Mitchell
|14
|44,850
|46
|Corey Conners
|11
|37,950
|46
|Andrew Landry
|11
|37,950
|46
|Kevin Na
|11
|37,950
|49
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|10
|32,430
|49
|Marc Leishman
|10
|32,430
|51
|Trevor Immelman
|8
|28,693
|51
|Martin Kaymer
|8
|28,693
|51
|Eddie Pepperell
|0
|28,693
|51
|Cameron Smith
|8
|28,693
|55
|Devon Bling
|0
|0
|56
|Tyrrell Hatton
|6
|26,910
|56
|Billy Horschel
|6
|26,910
|58
|Branden Grace
|6
|26,335
|58
|Zach Johnson
|6
|26,335
|58
|Takumi Kanaya
|0
|0
|61
|Satoshi Kodaira
|5
|25,990
|62
|Emiliano Grillo
|5
|25,415
|62
|J.B. Holmes
|5
|25,415
|62
|Bernhard Langer
|5
|25,415
|62
|Alex Noren
|5
|25,415