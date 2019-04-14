Masters purse payout: Tiger takes home $2.07 million

Here is the complete FedExCup points and purse breakdown for winner Tiger Woods and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2019 Masters Tournament.

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Tiger Woods 600 2,070,000
2 Dustin Johnson 230 858,667
2 Brooks Koepka 230 858,667
2 Xander Schauffele 230 858,667
5 Jason Day 106 403,938
5 Tony Finau 106 403,938
5 Francesco Molinari 106 403,938
5 Webb Simpson 106 403,938
9 Patrick Cantlay 82 310,500
9 Rickie Fowler 82 310,500
9 Jon Rahm 82 310,500
12 Justin Harding 0 225,400
12 Matt Kuchar 65 225,400
12 Ian Poulter 65 225,400
12 Justin Thomas 65 225,400
12 Bubba Watson 65 225,400
17 Aaron Wise 57 184,000
18 Patton Kizzire 53 161,000
18 Phil Mickelson 53 161,000
18 Adam Scott 53 161,000
21 Lucas Bjerregaard 0 107,956
21 Matthew Fitzpatrick 0 107,956
21 Si Woo Kim 42 107,956
21 Kevin Kisner 42 107,956
21 Rory McIlroy 42 107,956
21 Thorbjørn Olesen 0 107,956
21 Jordan Spieth 42 107,956
21 Kyle Stanley 42 107,956
29 Bryson DeChambeau 32 78,200
29 Charley Hoffman 32 78,200
29 Louis Oosthuizen 32 78,200
32 Charles Howell III 26 68,042
32 Hideki Matsuyama 26 68,042
32 Gary Woodland 26 68,042
32 Viktor Hovland 0 0
36 Rafa Cabrera Bello 19 55,488
36 Tommy Fleetwood 19 55,488
36 Patrick Reed 19 55,488
36 Henrik Stenson 19 55,488
36 Kevin Tway 19 55,488
36 Jimmy Walker 19 55,488
36 Alvaro Ortiz 0 0
43 Keegan Bradley 14 44,850
43 Haotong Li 0 44,850
43 Keith Mitchell 14 44,850
46 Corey Conners 11 37,950
46 Andrew Landry 11 37,950
46 Kevin Na 11 37,950
49 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 10 32,430
49 Marc Leishman 10 32,430
51 Trevor Immelman 8 28,693
51 Martin Kaymer 8 28,693
51 Eddie Pepperell 0 28,693
51 Cameron Smith 8 28,693
55 Devon Bling 0 0
56 Tyrrell Hatton 6 26,910
56 Billy Horschel 6 26,910
58 Branden Grace 6 26,335
58 Zach Johnson 6 26,335
58 Takumi Kanaya 0 0
61 Satoshi Kodaira 5 25,990
62 Emiliano Grillo 5 25,415
62 J.B. Holmes 5 25,415
62 Bernhard Langer 5 25,415
62 Alex Noren 5 25,415

