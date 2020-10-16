Matt Wallace joins Adrian Otaegui in lead at Scottish Championship

ST ANDREWS, Scotland — Matt Wallace carded a 5-under 67 at Fairmont St Andrews to join Adrian Otaegui in the Scottish Championship lead on Friday.

Wallace took advantage of favorable morning conditions by making six birdies and a single bogey to reach 12 under par.

He went into the clubhouse with a two-shot lead, but overnight leader Otaegui fought hard in his afternoon round, improving his fortunes on his back nine. There, the Spaniard made four birdies and a bogey to follow up his opening round of 62 with a 70.

Aaron Rai, the winner of the Scottish Open two weeks ago, made two eagles in his first six holes and was one shot back.

France’s Adrien Saddier was fourth on 10 under after a closing birdie on the 18th gave him a pair of 67s.

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington carded a 69 to put him in a three-way tie for fifth on 9 under.

Lee Westwood carded a 70 and was among a cluster of players who were five shots off the lead.