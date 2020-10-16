Matt Wallace joins Adrian Otaegui in lead at Scottish Championship

Getty Images

ST ANDREWS, Scotland — Matt Wallace carded a 5-under 67 at Fairmont St Andrews to join Adrian Otaegui in the Scottish Championship lead on Friday.

Wallace took advantage of favorable morning conditions by making six birdies and a single bogey to reach 12 under par.

He went into the clubhouse with a two-shot lead, but overnight leader Otaegui fought hard in his afternoon round, improving his fortunes on his back nine. There, the Spaniard made four birdies and a bogey to follow up his opening round of 62 with a 70.

Aaron Rai, the winner of the Scottish Open two weeks ago, made two eagles in his first six holes and was one shot back.

Highlights: Wallace, Otaegui co-lead entering weekend in Scotland

Full-field scores from the Scottish Championship

France’s Adrien Saddier was fourth on 10 under after a closing birdie on the 18th gave him a pair of 67s.

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington carded a 69 to put him in a three-way tie for fifth on 9 under.

Lee Westwood carded a 70 and was among a cluster of players who were five shots off the lead.

