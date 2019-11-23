Rory McIlroy opened the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai with a low round of 64, but it was quickly followed by a disappointing 74. However, he rebounded fast in his third round to shoot 65 after figuring out a swing flaw on the range late Friday afternoon.

McIlroy admitted he was missing most shots left due to the higher wind conditions on Friday. But when he went to the range, he quickly ironed it out.

“Sometimes when I hit a lot of shots into the wind, I get a bit too much on my left side on the way down, and my left knee starts to go forward, my arms get too deep in the downswing and then I start missing it left,” McIlroy said.

So, how do you fix it?

“On the range [Friday] night, I was really just trying to feel like my left knee gets out of the way so my arms can come down in front of me a little bit more, and I can start the ball a little bit more on line.”

Got it?

We’ll see you on the range.