Missing it left? Rory could have your answer

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy opened the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai with a low round of 64, but it was quickly followed by a disappointing 74. However, he rebounded fast in his third round to shoot 65 after figuring out a swing flaw on the range late Friday afternoon.

McIlroy admitted he was missing most shots left due to the higher wind conditions on Friday. But when he went to the range, he quickly ironed it out. 

Full-field scores from the DP World Tour Championship

“Sometimes when I hit a lot of shots into the wind, I get a bit too much on my left side on the way down, and my left knee starts to go forward, my arms get too deep in the downswing and then I start missing it left,” McIlroy said. 

So, how do you fix it?

“On the range [Friday] night, I was really just trying to feel like my left knee gets out of the way so my arms can come down in front of me a little bit more, and I can start the ball a little bit more on line.” 

teachermeme

Got it?

We’ll see you on the range. 

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Rahm tied for lead, Rory 2 back in Dubai

BY Associated Press  — 

Jon Rahm moved into a tie for the lead and a strong position to win the Race to Dubai title after shooting 6-under 66 in the third round of the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Golf Central

McIlroy follows 64 with 74 to fall back in Dubai

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

One day after shooting a 64, capped by what he called his “best shot of the year,” Rory McIlroy tumbled down the leaderboard at the DP World Tour Championship.
Golf Central

Reunion with trophies motivates McIlroy for more

BY Will Gray  — 

Recently reunited with his trophy collection after moving into a new house, Rory McIlroy is motivated for more.