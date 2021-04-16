NCAA allows D1 coaches to return to normal recruiting starting June 1

Division I college golf coaches received good news on Thursday as the NCAA announced it would soon lift its dead period on recruiting.

The NCAA Division I Council approved a June 1 restart date for all sports to resume their normal recruiting calendars.

"We are delighted to announce that as of June 1, all sports will return to their normal recruiting calendars," said council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. "We want to thank all prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches and current student-athletes for their patience as we determined the best way to move forward safely with recruiting in Division I."

The dead period began on March 13, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.