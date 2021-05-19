NCAA regionals: Big comebacks send Oklahoma, Florida, UAB all through

The NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals wrapped up Wednesday at five of six sites across the country: The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Indiana; Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida; Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tennessee; and Tumble Creek Golf and Country Club in Cle Elum, Washington.

The top five teams and the top individual not on advancing teams in each regional moved on to the NCAA Championship, which begins May 28 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The NCAA regional at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma, finished Tuesday with Oklahoma State, Illinois, SMU, Sam Houston State and Little Rock earning the five national team bids and Colorado State’s A.J. Ott advancing as the individual. SMU’s Noah Goodwin was the individual medalist. Sam Houston State and Little Rock each qualified for the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history.

Here is everything you need to know from the final day of regionals:

Tallahassee Regional

Seminole Legacy GC, Tallahassee, Florida

Moving on: 1. Florida State (-34), 2. Georgia (-17), 3. Georgia Tech (-16), 4. Liberty (-15), 5. TCU (-9)

Just missed: 6. Ohio State (-7), 7. Kansas (-6), 8. Georgia Southern (E)

Medalist: Davis Thompson, Georgia (-14)

Advancing individual: Michael Sakane, Jacksonville (-13)

Final scores

Story of the day: Cruising on its home golf course, the brand-new Seminole Legacy Golf Club, Florida State needed to find ways to stay locked in competitively. The Seminoles weren’t just battling the field on Wednesday, they were also competing against each other.

“We had some interesting intra-team battles going on out there, guys looking at each other from across the fairways,” Florida State head coach Trey Jones said. “That’s really ultimately what every coach here wants, they want their players challenging each other every day. If you’re Brett Roberts and your goal is to beat John Pak, then you better be focused all day.”

Roberts, a freshman who had yet to beat the All-American Pak this season (and he’s heard plenty about it), had a short birdie look at the penultimate hole to take a lead over the decorated senior. However, his putt lipped out and he bogeyed the last. Another one for Pak.

“I like to give him a tough time, but this is making him tougher, as well,” Pak said. “He’s such a talented player, and he’s got one more chance to beat me at nattys.”

Roberts was briefly disappointed. Like for a few seconds. He tied for fifth at 7 under, a shot back of Pak and another back of another Florida State senior, Vincent Norrman. And as a team, the Seminoles won their first regional title ever, and in dominating fashion, shooting the round of the day (10 under) and beating runner-up Georgia by 17 shots.

“We’re going to ride this momentum to the national championship,” Pak said. “I’ve been here four years and I’m a little inexperienced, I guess, because I’ve never been to a national championship. … We’re all real excited to get to Arizona.”

Noblesville Regional

The Sagamore Club, Noblesville, Indiana

Moving on: 1. Texas (-20), 2. North Carolina (-15), 2. Tennessee (-2), 4. Louisville (-10), 5. UAB (-5)

Just missed: 6. North Florida (-1), 7. Arkansas State (+10)

Medalist: Cole Bradley, Purdue (-10)

Advancing individual: Bradley

Final scores

Story of the day: UAB entered the final round at Sagamore Club in seventh place and more importantly 11 shots outside of the top five. But there were no pep-talks. No motivational speeches. In fact, there was mostly silence as the Blazers prepared for the biggest round of their season.

“We don’t talk very much. These guys just compete,” UAB head coach Mike Wilson said. “You always know there’s a chance. We knew we had to get off to a good start, and we did, and they just kept going.”

The Blazers carded 15 birdies and turned in 6 under before a three-eagle, 7-under back nine to shoot the round of the day by five shots and finish fifth, four shots ahead of North Florida.

Wilson, who will coach UAB at nationals for the first time in five years, said his team doesn’t lack self-belief. The Blazers went 3-0 in the fall, and despite a winless spring they cut their teeth in tough events, including two with mostly-SEC fields. And then on Tuesday, UAB’s players saw mid-majors Sam Houston State and Little Rock advance out of the Stillwater Regional and thought, Why not us?

Nick Robillard and Ethan Hagood might not have cracked the top 35 for the tournament, but they each closed in 5-under 67 while Drew Mathers chipped in a 69 to help UAB pull off the comeback.

“I don’t think the moment bothers us at all,” Wilson said. “I think we relish it, to be honest.”

Kingston Springs Regional

GC of Tennessee, Kingston Springs, Tennessee

Moving on: 1. Vanderbilt (-18), 2. Arkansas (-7), 3. San Diego State (-5), 4. Clemson (-3), 4. North Carolina State (-3)

Just missed: 6. Charlotte (-1), 7. Virginia (+5), 8. Kent State (+8)

Medalist: Puwit Anupansuebsai, San Diego State (-8)

Advancing individual: James Piot, Michigan State (-5)

Final scores

Albuquerque Regional

Championship Course at UNM, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Moving on: 1. Texas Tech (-26), 2. Arizona State (-16), 2. Oregon State (-16), 4. Oklahoma (-13), 5. San Diego (-12)

Just missed: 6. Texas A&M (-11), 7. Stanford (-8), 7. New Mexico (-8), 9. South Carolina (-3)

Medalist: Ryan Hall, South Carolina (-11)

Advancing individual: Hall

Final scores

Story of the day: After his team survived the biggest scare of any of the No. 1 seeds, Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl took to Twitter, posting a GIF of a man breathing into a brown paper bag along with the caption, “Never a doubt … sheesh!”

If the Sooners got a little bit of motion sickness on Wednesday, it’s because they rocketed up the leaderboard at University of New Mexico’s Championship Course, starting the final round in ninth, five shots outside the top five, before rallying to finish fourth, two clear of sixth.

Trying to avoid becoming the first No. 1 overall seed to miss out on advancing to the NCAA Championship in this current regional format, Oklahoma’s three seniors stepped up in crunch time.

Quade Cummins closed in 4-under 68 while Garett Reband and Jonathan Brightwell each chipped in with 70s. All three birdied the final hole, with Brightwell birdieing three of his final five holes as the Sooners erased a four-shot deficit with five holes to play.

Oklahoma’s 10-under 278 was the second-best round of the day, behind Texas Tech’s 277.

“Today was hopefully the start of something really special,” said Hybl, who has now taken the Sooners to 10 straight NCAA Championships after missing out in his first year. “We didn't play very well the first two days and to come out here and shoot double-digits under par was absolutely phenomenal. To get four birdies on the last hole, which is what we needed, is great. I'm just so thankful for our guys and the work they've put in.

“For those seniors to play like that down the stretch and help us move on means everything to me. I'll be honest with you, I started to tear up on the 18th green just because I was so happy. I didn't want our guys to miss out, I mean, those guys came back for moments like this.”

Cle Elum Regional

Tumble Creek G&CC, Cle Elum, Washington

Moving on: 1. East Tennessee State (-14), 2. San Francisco (-4), 3. Wake Forest (-2), 4. Pepperdine (-1), 5. Florida (+6)

Just missed: 6. Denver (+9), 7. Washington (+15), 7. Utah (+15), 9. Arizona (+22)

Medalist: Shiso Go, East Tennessee State (-8)

Advancing individual: Tristan Mandur, Utah (-6)

Final scores